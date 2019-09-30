Justin and Hailey Bieber have said "I do" for the second time, ET can confirm.

After legally tying the knot last September at a private courthouse ceremony in New York City, the couple wed again -- this time with a more formal wedding party and surrounded by their family and friends -- at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot on Monday evening, according to the outlet. A reported 154 guests were in attendance for the ceremony at Somerset Chapel, including Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls. Before the wedding guests were treated to cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge, and afterwards, they enjoyed another cocktail hour ahead of a formal reception. According to People, Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening.

Prior to the wedding, a source told ET that Hailey was taking time to pamper herself, and she also had a fun bachelorette party with her close pals, including Jenner, on Sept. 25 in West Hollywood, California. Hailey glowed in a fitted white dress and sported a veil for the occasion.

Meanwhile, a source also told ET that Justin was in "a good place" ahead of the wedding.

"Justin has been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone," the source said. "Justin has had his ups and downs but Hailey is his constant rock through tough times like this. Justin is going into his upcoming wedding weekend in a very good place, looking forward to showing everyone the love he and Hailey share."

A source confirmed to ET last October that 25-year-old Justin and 22-year-old Hailey got married just a few months after he proposed last July.



"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people," the source said. "Justin and Hailey wanted to be married and didn't want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them, this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted."

In June, the two debuted their wedding bands.

Since getting married, Justin and Hailey haven't been shy about showing PDA and professing their love for one another on social media. Last month, the singer said his wife was "the greatest thing that has ever happened" to him.

"I fall more in love with you every single day," he wrote alongside pics of the model. "You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday."

In July, Hailey said she had "baby fever" when commenting on Kylie Jenner's Instagram post of her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi. Justin also made it clear he wanted children with Hailey in an Instagram post that same month.

"Love dates with you baby," Justin captioned a shot of the two at Disneyland. "One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

The couple opened up about their marriage in a candid interview with Vogue for their February issue.

"The thing is, marriage is very hard," Hailey admitted. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard."

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship," she added. "I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway -- about wanting to fight for something, committing to building with someone."

As for Justin, he told the magazine that he was more in-tune with his feelings than Hailey, who considers herself to be a more logical thinker.

"I'm the emotionally unstable one. I struggle with finding peace,” Justin acknowledged. "I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need. I've always wanted security -- with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that's certain. And that is my baby boo."

Watch the video for more on Justin and Hailey's relationship:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Is Marrying Hailey All Over Again: A Timeline of How She Went From His Friend to Wife

Justin Bieber Swoons Over Wife Hailey in Romantic 'Wife Appreciation' Post

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Having Kids With Wife Hailey One Day

Related Gallery