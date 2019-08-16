Justin Bieber can’t stop gushing over his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The 25-year-old lovesick singer took to Instagram on Thursday to swoon over his lady love in an appreciation post featuring several stunning model shots of Hailey, 22.

“I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeapprecationday,” he captioned the post.

Hailey commented on the photos, writing: “Best friend.”

This certainly isn’t the first time the "Sorry" singer has praised his wifey. Last month he took to Instagram to talk about his bride and their future family.

“Love dates with you baby,” he captioned a Disneyland shot of the couple. “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates…. Not hinting at anything soon, I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

A source recently told ET that Justin “always wanted to be a young father,” noting that his parents were young when they had him.

"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them,” the source added. “They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon.”

For more from Justin and Hailey, watch the clip below:

