Hailey Bieber is standing by her man!

The 22-year-old model took to Twitter on Monday to once again defend her husband, Justin Bieber.

It all started on July 11, when Justin shared the lyrics to Tool's "The Pot" on his Instagram Stories. "Who are you to wave your finger? / You must have been outta your head," he wrote on top of a photo of him sitting in a car. "Eye hold deep in muddy waters / You practically raised the dead."

Consequence of Sound then wrote an article about the pop star officially being a fan of the rock band, sharing the link on Twitter. It wasn't long before Tool's lead vocalist, Maynard James Keenan, saw the tweet and responded "#bummer." A few days later, Hailey clapped back with an epic reply.

"He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you," she wrote. "Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be."

He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019

Hailey's tweet was well-received, with fans writing things like, "We love a protective wifey <3 go off Hailey," "Queen of defending her husband!!! We Stan," and "Omg hailey, this was so sweet of you."

As for Justin, he is all about embracing all fans of his music. After the 25-year-old singer caught wind that he has been one of Billie Eilish's favorite artists since she was a child, he reached out to her to record a remix of her hit song, "Bad Guy."

Listen to the catchy collab, which was released last week, below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Having Kids With Wife Hailey One Day

Billie Eilish Finally Collaborates With Justin Bieber on 'Bad Guy' Remix -- Listen!

Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Selfie With Wife Hailey: 'My Lips Get Jealous of My Arms'

Related Gallery