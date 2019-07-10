Justin Bieber can't get enough of his wife, Hailey.

The "As Long as You Love Me" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an intimate new photo of him and Hailey cuddled up in bed. Hailey, 22, snuggles up to her shirtless husband with her eyes closed.

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin, 25, captioned the pic, which comes just days after the pair celebrated the 1-year anniversary of the pop star's proposal. Justin proposed to Hailey after a whirlwind romance on July 7, 2018, and they secretly tied the knot two months later, last September.

Hailey honored her relationship with Justin in a touching post on Sunday. "1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more," she wrote. "Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.. ❤️🥂."

The couple has openly shared their love for each other on social media, and expressed to fans how they've supported each other through the tough times.

See more in the video below.

