Justin Bieber is showing off some new bling!



On Wednesday, the "Love Yourself" crooner shared a new shirtless selfie in which he shows off a new diamond grill on his lower front teeth, making his chompers sparkle more than usual. The diamond-covered grill reportedly cost the pop star somewhere around $50,000.



But that isn’t the end of the new additions featured in the reclining selfie. The 25-year-old also revealed that he got some other body jewelry – a new eyebrow piercing above his right eye.

During his downtime, the crooner has also added to his massive tattoo collection. However, the most recent ink has special significance.



In November, fans discovered that he got a word tattooed above is right eyebrow over the summer. At the end of the year, L.A. tattoo artist JonBoy revealed that the word he’d inscribed on Bieber’s face was "grace."



Hailey Baldwin also got a tattoo to mark the occasion, according to Page Six TV, but it hasn’t been discovered by fans.

Since then, the couple have largely remained out of the public eye, with the exception of Bieber dropping his collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish. However, they are willing to speak up on social media from time to time. When Taylor Swift’s bad blood with Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun came to light, the pop star came to his aid while trying to smooth things over with Swift.



"I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you," he wrote at the time. "I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line."



And in July, when Tool singer Maynard James Keenan responded negatively to discovering that Bieber is a fan, commenting with the hashtag #bummer, Baldwin called out the rocker.



"He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you," she wrote. "Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be."

