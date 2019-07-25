Does Hailey Bieber have babies on the brain?

The 22-year-old model couldn't help but fawn over Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl, Stormi, after Kylie shared a new post on Thursday.

The makeup mogul shared a slideshow of her mini-me and boyfriend, writing, "We took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time."

The sweet snaps received a slew of cute messages, including one from Hailey.

"Please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 she’s the sweetest," Justin Bieber's wife replied.

Kylie's big sister, Kendall Jenner, also wrote a similar comment, writing, "My baby fever after this is on overload."

And while Hailey and Justin could be ready to expand their family, it may not be happening soon. Earlier this month, the "As Long as You Love Me" singer opened up about one day becoming a father.

"Love dates with you baby," Justin captioned a shot of him and Hailey at Disneyland. "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

The couple secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, two months after getting engaged. On the one-year anniversary of Justin's proposal, Hailey took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming love note to her husband.

"[One] year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more," she wrote.

