Big Machine Records is speaking out amid its drama with Taylor Swift.

In a statement to ET on Friday, the label -- which Scooter Braun purchased earlier this year and currently runs with Scott Borchetta -- denies Swift's allegations that they're preventing her from performing her older songs.

The statement comes after Swift, 29, claimed that her former label was blocking her from performing a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards and stalling production on a planned Netflix documentary. Swift's publicist has since released a follow up statement claiming that Borchetta "flatly denied" Swift's AMAs and Netflix requests on Thursday.

"As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information," the statement begins. "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."

"Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate," the statement continues, referencing Braun's purchase of Big Machine Records, which Swift previously came out against.

The statement goes on to claim that Swift "has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career."

"We have worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward," the statement reads. "We started to see progress over the past two weeks and were optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved."

"However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families," the statement continues, referencing Swift's call to action to her fans, which encouraged them to speak out against Big Machine Records, Braun, Borchetta, and The Carlyle Group, who funded the label's sale.

The statement continues by addressing Swift directly, writing, "Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist."

"All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side," the statement reads. "To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted."

"Rumors fester in the absence of communication. Let’s not have that continue here," the statement concludes. "We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve."

In response, Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, tweeted out a new statement from the singer. In the statement, Swift said that "the truth is, on Oct. 28, 2019 at 5:17 p.m. the Vice President, Rights Management and Business Affairs from Big Machine Label Group sent Taylor Swift's team the following," before sharing the alleged content of the email.

"Please be advised that BMLG will not agree to issue licenses for existing recordings or waivers of its re-recording restrictions in connection with these two projects: The Netflix documentary and The Alibaba 'Double Eleven' event," the email allegedly read.

Swift's new statement also notes that "to avoid an argument over rights" Swift performed songs from Lover at the Double Eleven event because "it was clear that Big Machine Label Group felt any televised performance of catalog songs violated her agreement."

Swift's statement continued by writing that, yesterday, Scott Borchetta "flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix."

"Please notice in Big Machine's statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post," the statement continued. "Lastly, Big Machine is trying to deflect and make this about money by saying she owes them but, an independent, professional auditor has determined that Big Machine owes Taylor $7.9 million dollars of unpaid royalties over several years."

Statement regarding Big Machine pic.twitter.com/9ZhjE1ntHe — Tree Paine (@treepaine) November 15, 2019

In Swift's original statement, she claimed that the label would only let her perform her pre-Lover music if she agreed "to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished," she wrote. "This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans."

"I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it," Swift -- who's been supported by friends including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Halsey -- added. "I've tried to work this out privately through my team, but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I'm planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark."

