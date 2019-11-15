Selena Gomez is coming to her friend's defense.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the 27-year-old singer joined a growing number of famous voices coming out in support of Taylor Swift amid her battle against Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine for her music.

Gomez's lengthy post to her Instagram Story came after Swift took to social media on Thursday to allege that Braun and Borchetta -- who own and run Swift's former label, Big Machine, respectively -- are banning her from performing her pre-Lover hits at the American Music Awards as well as stalling the production of a planned Netflix documentary. Big Machine has denied Swift's allegations, writing in a statement to ET that they were "based on false information."

"My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don't mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion," Gomez wrote, following an outpouring of love for Swift from the likes of Gigi Hadid, Halsey, and more.

"It's greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom," she continued. "You've robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world. "

Gomez -- who previously dated Justin Bieber, one of Braun's current clients -- continued her post by discussing her history with Swift and recalling hearing Fearless, Swift's second studio album, before its 2008 release.

"I have known Taylor for 13 years. She is the most dedicated, fearless, fiesty [sic], strongest woman I've ever know. People can say b**ch but what I'm saying to you is that's called a woman with true identity and strength who takes no s**t," she wrote. "I listened to Fearless before it came out and I just remember us jumping on a bed and she was just sparkling -- so proud of her diary being read by the whole world."

"Nervous of people not liking it... but that became one of the biggest records -- an album that saved so many young woman [sic] who felt alone," Gomez continued. "Have a broken heart. Who were healing. Those who felt invisible. Gave a voice to those who didn't know that they had one all along. Believing in dreams again."

Gomez went on to write about the life Swift's built for herself over the last decade and the things that matter most to her.

"I continued to see how she has constantly challenged herself to create a beautiful life that belong[s] to just her," she wrote. "So I can tell you first hand the MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation."

"Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same," she concluded. "I just want a change of heart. I love you."

In Swift's Thursday post, she alleged that Borchetta and Braun would only allow her to perform her older songs "if I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."

"I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it," Swift added later in her post. "I've tried to work this out privately through my team, but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I'm planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark."

In a statement to ET, Big Machine said they were "shocked" to see Swift's post.

"At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special," the statement read in part. "In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."

