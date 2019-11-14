Taylor Swift Drops First Song From 'Cats' -- Listen!

The first song from Cats is here.

Several months after the release of the musical's first trailer in July, the first song has dropped!

Called "Beautiful Ghosts" the original song is performed by Taylor Swift, and was co-written by Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who wrote all the music for the original Broadway production of the long-running musical.

While the soundtrack version of the tune is belted out by Swift -- who plays Bombalurina -- the song will actually be performed in the film by Francesca Hayward, who plays a cat named Victoria. The song will also appear behind the film's closing credits.

Cats, a remake of the stage production, also stars Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Judi Dench. The trailer offered fans a first look at the cast in costume with the enhancement of digital fur technology.

Swift opened up about joining the movie in a sneak peek video released in July, revealing that she "came right off of a stadium tour" and straight into rehearsals for the film.

"[We] have people coming together from all different corners of entertainment," she added. "Everybody's working really long hours, rehearsing every day and it's fun."

Cats hits theaters Dec. 20, 2019. See more in the video below.

