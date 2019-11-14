Taylor Swift turned to her followers for help, and Twitter has definitely taken up the charge.

After Swift shared a lengthy message with her fans on Thursday, claiming that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta are banning her from playing her old hits during the upcoming American Music Awards -- and are allegedly not signing off on her music being used in a Netflix documentary about her career -- it wasn't long before the Swifties came out in droves to show their support.

The #IStandWithTaylor tag soon began trending as fans and fellow celebs alike came out in support of the songstress, and began to slam what they felt was an example of a misogynist patriarchy suppressing Swift's freedom of expression.

"Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful," singer Lily Allen tweeted. "And people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment?"

Fellow stars Tinashe, Todrick Hall and others also weighed in on Swift's comments, sharing their support and solidarity.

📲 IG | Todrick Hall via Instagram stories — “This makes me soooo angry” #WeStandWithTaylorpic.twitter.com/X9PsO599f2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 15, 2019

Fuck that. We’re with you — TINASHE (@Tinashe) November 14, 2019

It genuinely genuinely makes me sick to my stomach — TINASHE (@Tinashe) November 15, 2019

Scooter and Scott sold Carlyle Group on false premise: Taylor would cooperate on them buying her catalogue. She will not. This is a disaster for them. As businessmen they have to cut their losses and sell Taylor back her catalogue, otherwise it's negligence to their investors. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 15, 2019

The things that @scottborchetta + Scooter Braun are continuing to do to @taylorswift13 are not only wrong, they should be illegal! You “men” should focus your sights on things other than bullying the Artist of this CENTURY. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. PERIODT. — Jordan Pruitt (@JordansBlog) November 15, 2019

what a complete power pull @scooterbraun@scottborchetta. the way this industry is set up, there are times where we have to get legal permission to perform anything we share rights to. but denying access like this is solely to play with and diminish a person. https://t.co/noNDUeFzYE — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) November 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Swifties all across the Twittersphere launched a campaign to raise awareness about Swift's claims, and to voice their love and support for the "Lover" songstress.

From calls of boycotts to hitting up some of Braun's other famous clients and imploring them to speak out against their manager, Swift's army of fans is using every tool at their disposal to show their support and stand up for their favorite artist.

the music industry can be so gross and evil, so sorry you’re having to deal with these pathetic money hungry and power hungry men :( i hope it’s all sorted out 💙 — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) November 15, 2019

I’ve truly had enough of misogynistic men dictating women’s lives and careers simply to remain in power. Enough is enough. So proud of the women speaking up even though society commands us all to stay quiet and take it. Proud of you @taylorswift13, we love you ❤️ — Emily Vaughn (@Emilyvaughnx) November 15, 2019

The #IStandWithTaylor movement is a pivotal moment in music. If Taylor Swift, the woman who EARNED Artist of the Decade, is dealing with men (who didn't create her music) trying to silence her, imagine what other hardworking women in the industry are facing.



📣 "This is WRONG." https://t.co/YC4vm2aVX1 — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) November 15, 2019

This is about #JusticeForTaylor but it’s also for ALL artists, all the people who create something that means something to them. Its about letting artists own ALL the rights to their work. It’s about something bigger than people realize. #IStandWithTaylor. — Laura The Swiftie (@LauraTheSwiftie) November 15, 2019

Taylor’s tumblr likes break my heart. This is so wrong. She’s known for creating her own songs so personal and true to her life and it’s being ripped away from her. This needs to stop #IStandWithTaylorpic.twitter.com/HwBxkQlHs7 — Rachel 🦋 (@13swift1989) November 15, 2019

WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN #IstandWithTaylorpic.twitter.com/rQGJSn6fRS — Valen✈️LOVER FEST BRAZIL💗 (@noproofnotmuch) November 15, 2019

6 Taylor Swift albums, 11 years of hard work, experiences, sweat and tears and etc.



All of a sudden a man who you trusted for 13 years sold your masters to the man who bullied you.



And now, you're not allowed to perform your old songs/hits to the performance.#IStandWithTaylorpic.twitter.com/IsRaW56kAf — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) November 15, 2019

.@ArianaGrande Silence is no longer an option. It's time for you to speak up and call your label and demand respect for female artists and their work. If you don't speak up now, there's going to be no one to speak up for you when they come for you, too. #IStandWithTaylor — samantha (@manthapaige13) November 15, 2019

#IStandWithTaylor isn’t about a performance. It isn’t about a documentary. It isn’t even about Taylor Swift. It’s about men in power once again thinking they have ownership over women. It’s about men once again trying to silence women who speak out against them. This has to stop. — Joey | Lover Fest West 🦋 (@LessGorgeousJoe) November 15, 2019

Taylor Swift deserves to have FULL control over her music, her art, & her legacy.



At the end of the day, there‘s no denying how much good she‘s put into the world and how much she‘s CONSISTENTLY stood up for musicians, artists, & underdogs.



Today & everyday, #IStandWithTaylor. — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 15, 2019

Imagine owning Taylor Swift's old catalog and profiting from it and that not being enough for you.



You got what you wanted.

You'll still profit from her music.

Let her fucking live and move on with her life.



God forbid a man ever feel powerless or less than a woman. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 15, 2019

Swift voiced her grievances on Thursday, claiming that Borchetta told her reps that Big Machine Records will give the approval to perform her old songs at the AMAs "only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished," Swift stated. "This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help."

Swift then implored her fans to "let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."

"I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it," she concluded. "I've tried to work this out privately through my team, but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I'm planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark."

"I love you guys and I thought you should know what's been going on," Swift added.

ET has reached out to Braun's rep, Big Machine, Netflix and the AMAs for comment.

For more on the ongoing drama between the singer, Braun, and her former record label, check out the video below.

