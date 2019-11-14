#IStandWithTaylor: Twitter and Celebs React to Taylor Swift's Music Battle With Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift turned to her followers for help, and Twitter has definitely taken up the charge.
After Swift shared a lengthy message with her fans on Thursday, claiming that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta are banning her from playing her old hits during the upcoming American Music Awards -- and are allegedly not signing off on her music being used in a Netflix documentary about her career -- it wasn't long before the Swifties came out in droves to show their support.
The #IStandWithTaylor tag soon began trending as fans and fellow celebs alike came out in support of the songstress, and began to slam what they felt was an example of a misogynist patriarchy suppressing Swift's freedom of expression.
"Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful," singer Lily Allen tweeted. "And people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment?"
Fellow stars Tinashe, Todrick Hall and others also weighed in on Swift's comments, sharing their support and solidarity.
Meanwhile, Swifties all across the Twittersphere launched a campaign to raise awareness about Swift's claims, and to voice their love and support for the "Lover" songstress.
From calls of boycotts to hitting up some of Braun's other famous clients and imploring them to speak out against their manager, Swift's army of fans is using every tool at their disposal to show their support and stand up for their favorite artist.
Swift voiced her grievances on Thursday, claiming that Borchetta told her reps that Big Machine Records will give the approval to perform her old songs at the AMAs "only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."
"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished," Swift stated. "This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help."
Swift then implored her fans to "let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."
"I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it," she concluded. "I've tried to work this out privately through my team, but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I'm planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark."
"I love you guys and I thought you should know what's been going on," Swift added.
ET has reached out to Braun's rep, Big Machine, Netflix and the AMAs for comment.
For more on the ongoing drama between the singer, Braun, and her former record label, check out the video below.
