Blake Shelton Praises Taylor Swift for Being 'Just So Smart'

Blake Shelton is seriously impressed with Taylor Swift! The 29-year-old "Lover" singer appeared on The Voice as a Mega Mentor this season, and while funnyman Shelton had plenty of laughs with the pop star, he walked away from the experience equally impressed by her.

"She's just so smart. We all know how talented Taylor is, but I think 50 percent of her success is also combining her talent with literally how smart she is," Shelton told the crowd at a Voice event in Nashville on Thursday. "Every time I'm around her, I love soaking it in and listening to her talk. And how she always has something to say or a way of looking at something that I never have thought that way."

The 43-year-old country crooner added that the show's contestants were equally impressed, noting, "People are always blown away when she comes on the show from that side of it. Once you get past the, '[Gasp], it's Taylor Swift!' Then you're even more impressed with her."

Swift herself seemed very impressed by the contestants on this season of The Voice. In two different instances she was became emotional after watching and working with the contestants on the show.

Most recently, "The Man" singer has received a lot of celebrity support. On Thursday, she reignited her feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Records, calling out the men for trying to put a damper on her Artist of the Decade performance at the upcoming American Music Awards and her upcoming Netflix documentary.

