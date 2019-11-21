Ciara is our 2019 AMAs host!

The "Level Up" singer will serve as the night's emcee at the 47th Annual American Music Awards on Nov. 24, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced on Thursday. Ciara has been nominated for two AMAs over the course of her career, in 2005 and 2013 for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist.

Also announced on Thursday was Kesha's addition to the lineup of performers. The "Raising Hell" singer will be joined on stage by Big Freedia in her first AMAs performance since 2013. Previously announced performers include Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. Taylor Swift -- the 2019 American Music Awards Artist of the Decade -- will also take the stage.

I am so excited to finally share that I will be hosting this year’s @AMAs LIVE Sunday, November 24th at 8/7c on ABC! Let’s go! ❤️ #AMAspic.twitter.com/V8k74AuBc4 — Ciara (@ciara) November 14, 2019

Ciara's gig as AMAs host comes at an exciting time for the singer, who recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of her first studio album, Goodies.

"It's special. It's kind of surreal -- it's like pinching myself, and going, 'This is literally 15 years ago.' Like, 15 years ago sounds so far away," she told ET of the milestone. "To see this generation dancing to that song like it's a new song, and it's falling right into the pocket of what's happening now, it's kind of crazy. It also shows you the cycle of music and how different times repeat themselves all over again."

And while it's been 15 years since her first album, Ciara said she feels like she's "just getting started."

"I feel motivated, like when I was younger," she explained. "Everything happened so fast. Literally one song was No. 1, one song was top three, next song was top three. Naturally, you can kind of just keep rolling with it versus soaking in the moment when it's happening."

The 2019 AMAs will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

