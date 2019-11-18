The 2019 American Music Awards will be a big night for new musical collaborations! Both Christina Aguilera and Post Malone will be debuting two separate collabs at the show on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The "Fighter" singer will be teaming up with A Great Big World, a group she previously teamed up with for the 2013 hit song, "Say Something."

On Monday, Aguilera took to social media to share the news of her and GBW's new song, "Fall On Me," which will be released on Friday. "I’m so excited to announce a new collaboration with my dear friends @AGreatBigWorld . It's called #FallOnMe and is releasing this Friday. We’ll be performing it live on the @AMAs this Sunday, the 24th. Can't wait for you to hear it! 🖤," she tweeted.

I’m so excited to announce a new collaboration with my dear friends @AGreatBigWorld. It's called #FallOnMe and is releasing this Friday. We’ll be performing it live on the @AMAs this Sunday, the 24th. Can't wait for you to hear it! 🖤 https://t.co/hqnSPf5QrBpic.twitter.com/CyPR1s0XWO — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) November 18, 2019

Post Malone is also debuting a tune with rocker Ozzy Osbourne, rapper Travis Scott and WATT.

In addition to these collaborations, Green Day is celebrating 25 years of the group's breakout album, Dookie. The pop rock band joins previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Kesha featuring Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain.

Taylor Swift is also being celebrated as the Artist of the Decade and her upcoming performance at the AMAs has reignited the feud between the pop star and her former label, Big Machine Records.

The "Lover" singer has claimed that the label -- specifically Scooter Braun, who purchased the label earlier this year, and Scott Borchetta, who runs the label with him -- have forbid her from performing her old songs at the awards show and from using them in a Netflix documentary.

The label has denied Swift's claims, saying in a statement, "As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."

A Big Machine executive also told ET that Swift can 100 percent perform all of her catalog, past and present, at the AMAs. Swift recently performed her 2014 song, "Shake It Off," on Good Morning America on Aug. 22.

The 2019 American Music Awards airs Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

