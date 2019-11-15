The feud between Taylor Swift and Big Machine has reached a scary new level.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells ET that Big Machine Label Group's headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, was forced to shut down early on Friday, at 12:30 p.m. local time, due to direct and hostile death threats being made to employees of the company.



The source believes that Taylor Swift fans are going to extremes to leak personal contact information and addresses of company employees -- not just Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. Authorities have not been notified. ET has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

The news comes after Swift took to social media on Thursday to allege that Braun, Borchetta, and her former label, Big Machine Records, are preventing her from performing a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards and stalling production on a planned Netflix documentary. In her post, the singer urged fans to "let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."

With many celebrities taking sides, Big Machine said in a statement to ET on Friday that, "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."

A spokeswoman for Swift, however, disputed that claim in a followup statement to ET, writing that Borchetta "flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix."

"Please notice in Big Machine's statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post," Swift's statement added.

A Big Machine executive, however, told ET: "Taylor can 100 percent perform all of her catalog, past and present, at the AMAs. Big Machine has no issue with her performance going out on live broadcast because it recognizes it doesn’t have the right to block her. Labels can’t block any artists from performing any songs live."

Watch the video below for more on the Swift and Big Machine feud.

