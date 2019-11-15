Justin Bieber is taking sides.

Taylor Swift took to social media on Thursday to allege that Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta, and her former label, Big Machine Records, are preventing her from performing a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards and stalling production on a planned Netflix documentary.

After the fact, many celebs -- including Gigi Hadid, Halsey, and Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez -- spoke out in support of the 29-year-old singer, who wrote that the label would only allow the AMAs performance and Netflix doc if she agreed "to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."

However, Bieber, who's one of Braun's most high-profile clients, sided with the label in a post to his Instagram Story on Friday. Though he didn't write his own message, Bieber shared a screenshot of a TMZ article with a headline that reads, "Taylor Swift Free to Play All Her Hits During AMAs... Big Machine Can't Stop Her"

Bieber previously spoke out in support of his manager when Braun bought Big Machine and faced backlash from Swift.

The headline that Bieber shared mimics what Big Machine said in a statement to ET on Friday.

"At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere," the statement read in part.

A spokeswoman for Swift, however, disputed that claim in a followup statement to ET, writing that Borchetta "flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix."

"Please notice in Big Machine's statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post," Swift's statement added.

A Big Machine executive, however, tells ET: "Taylor can 100 percent perform all of her catalog, past and present, at the AMAs. Big Machine has no issue with her performance going out on live broadcast because it recognizes it doesn’t have the right to block her. Labels can’t block any artists from performing any songs live."

ET has reached out to Swift, Borchetta, Braun, Big Machine, Netflix and the AMAs for further comment.

