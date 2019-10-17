Justin Bieber Says There's No Drama With 'Homie' Taylor Swift

Swifities and Beliebers can now rest easy, knowing that Justin Bieber has no bad blood with Taylor Swift!

The 25-year-old singer was spotted out and about by paparazzi on Thursday, where he reacted to rumors that he and Swift are allegedly feuding amid recent drama involving manager Scooter Braun.

When asked if everything is "cool" with Swift right now, Bieber replied, "Always homies."

"I'm done with all that other stuff," he added. "Other people's drama is not my drama."

This marks the first time Bieber has spoken about Swift publicly since he poked fun at her banana-Lasik surgery moment in an Instagram Live video shared by his wife, Hailey.

As ET previously reported back in June, Swift called out Braun (who is Bieber's longtime manager) for "bullying" her after buying the rights to her former label, Big Machine Records, which includes her master recordings. Swift also called out Bieber for being a part of Braun's alleged bullying over the years, digging up receipts of an old "Taylor Swift up" post that Bieber once posted on Instagram.

At the time, Bieber weighed in via Instagram, with a lengthy message in support of Braun. "Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post," he wrote. "At the time I thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of Scooter and Kanye that said 'Taylor Swift what up' -- he didn't have anything to do with it and it wasn't even a part of the conversation."

"In all actuality, he was the person who told me not to joke like that," he continued. "Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn't fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter."

Bieber concluded the post on a more positive note, writing, "Anyway, One thing I know is both Scooter and I love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and forth online I don't believe solves anything."

"I'm sure Scooter and I would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or any feelings that need to be addressed," he added. "Neither Scooter or I have anything negative to say about you. We truly want the best for you."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scooter Braun Addresses Critics & Haters Following Taylor Swift Feud: 'They Don't Have All the Information'

Taylor Swift Says Big Machine Records CEO 'Betrayed' Her With Scooter Braun Deal

Scooter Braun Praises Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Following Feud