Selena Gomez is absolutely stunning at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer stepped out to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, in a vibrant hue that certainly got everyone's attention.

Gomez, sporting an adorable '90s-style lob, rocked a satin lime green strapless Versace mini dress with ruffled detail and matching pointed-toe pumps. She styled the bright ensemble with a layered diamond choker, keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Inside the show, Gomez slipped into a second dress, which featured bright yellow satin on the top and was embroidered with green-and-orange lace at the bottom.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Gomez is set to open Monday's show with a performance of her new music, including "Lose You to Love Me." This will be her first live TV performance in two years. Her bestie and Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift, will also take the stage.

The 27-year-old brunette beauty recently announced the release date of her upcoming album, which will drop on Jan. 10. Her last album, Revival, was released back in 2015.

See all the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 AMAs in the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

AMAs 2019: How to Watch, Who's Hosting, Presenters, Performers and More

ET Is at the 2019 AMAs: Here's How to Watch Our Coverage

Shawn Mendes Reacts to Camila Cabello's Love Interest in 'Living Proof' Music Video: 'Who's This Guy?!'