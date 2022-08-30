Boots are easily one of our most-worn types of fall footwear, thanks to their versatility. Want to show some leg while staying warm? Style a mini skirt with a pair of knee-highs. Are you looking to try out the Western-style trend? Cowboy boots are your new best friend. Favorite pair of jeans starting to feel a little boring? Add a pop of color with a statement bootie. Need something less dressy than a heel but more put-together than a sneaker? Wear boots!

This season, the pointed toe is making its way back to our fashion magazines and Instagram feeds as the new "It" style for fall. Chic and timeless, a pointed toe makes your legs look extra-long—even without a high heel—and come in a handful of silhouettes. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski to Addison Rae and Matilda Djerf are rocking a pointed toe, so we've rounded up some of the best (and most comfortable) styles to shop.

From sexy black patent leather to Western-inspired styles to funky croc textures, our list of pointed-toe boots to try this fall are bound to have your next go-to pair of shoes.

RELATED CONTENT:

UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers

10 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

15 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

Disney and Stuart Weitzman Drop a Magical New Footwear Collaboration

Kate Spade Is Offering an Extra 30% off Sale Items Through Labor Day

Amazon's Back to School 2022 Deals on Kids Shoes

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022