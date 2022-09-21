14 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear: Shop Affordable Platforms, Rain Boots, Cowboy Boots, and More
Autumn officially arrives tomorrow, which means it's time to start building your fall wardrobe. While the promise of milder temperatures and back-to-school season mean we can start searching for cozy scented candles and other essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on all season long—that perfect pair of fall boots.
Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, sky-high lug sole platforms, sleek knee-high riding boots, or reliable rain boots that help you weather the storms in style, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly.
Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel Kendall Jenner's Instagram-ready aesthetic? Opt for a funky cowboy boot in a rainbow of colors. Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are our favorite boots under $100 for elevating your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Between the trendy pointed heel and textured croc leather, these boots are sure to become your new favorite fall shoes.
Channel your inner Ariana Grande with these faux suede over-the-knee boots.
If you're looking for a pair of boots you can wear everyday, combat boots should be your go-to. Score these combat boots in the brown suede picture or the black leather option.
Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.
For a pair of rainboots you'll want to wear even when it's sunny, Joules' wellies come in a ton of fun colors and printed including this sage green with a butterfly on the back.
The ultra-chunky platform and sturdy block heel on these knee-high boots will give you legs for days.
The sock boot trend is still going strong, and these off-white Steve Maddens are as cute as they are durable.
An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch.
Throw these croc leather booties on with a pair of straight-legged jeans or a midi dress for a ridiculously easy outfit.
For a more subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek knee-high riding boots
Sleek and simple, these brown booties subtly add height to any outfit with a small platform and flared block heel.
Add some '60s influence to your wardrobe with a pair of white knee-highs.
Take your fall wardrobe to new heights with these chunky lace-up booties, also available in black and off-white.
The gold detailing on these booties look so luxe, no one will know you got them for just $70.
