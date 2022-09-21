Shopping

14 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear: Shop Affordable Platforms, Rain Boots, Cowboy Boots, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Affordable Fall Boots
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Autumn officially arrives tomorrow, which means it's time to start building your fall wardrobe. While the promise of milder temperatures and back-to-school season mean we can start searching for cozy scented candles and other essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on all season long—that perfect pair of fall boots. 

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, sky-high lug sole platforms, sleek knee-high riding boots, or reliable rain boots that help you weather the storms in style, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly. 

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel Kendall Jenner's Instagram-ready aesthetic? Opt for a funky cowboy boot in a rainbow of colors. Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are our favorite boots under $100 for elevating your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Chinese Laundry Evanna Pointed Toe Boot
Chinese Laundry Evanna Pointed Toe Boot
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Evanna Pointed Toe Boot

Between the trendy pointed heel and textured croc leather, these boots are sure to become your new favorite fall shoes.

$100
N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots
N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots
Amazon
N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots

Channel your inner Ariana Grande with these faux suede over-the-knee boots.

$47
DSW Crown Vintage Telinda Combat Boot
DSW Crown Vintage Telinda Combat Boot
DSW
DSW Crown Vintage Telinda Combat Boot

If you're looking for a pair of boots you can wear everyday, combat boots should be your go-to. Score these combat boots in the brown suede picture or the black leather option. 

$70$35
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$50
Joules Print Molly Welly Rain Boot
Joules Print Molly Welly Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Joules Print Molly Welly Rain Boot

For a pair of rainboots you'll want to wear even when it's sunny, Joules' wellies come in a ton of fun colors and printed including this sage green with a butterfly on the back.

$80
Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot
Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot

The ultra-chunky platform and sturdy block heel on these knee-high boots will give you legs for days.

$100
Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot
Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot

The sock boot trend is still going strong, and these off-white Steve Maddens are as cute as they are durable.

$100
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots
ASOS
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots

An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch.

$97
Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots
Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots
Lulu's
Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots

Throw these croc leather booties on with a pair of straight-legged jeans or a midi dress for a ridiculously easy outfit. 

$59
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Amazon
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

For a more subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek knee-high riding boots

$53
Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie
Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie

Sleek and simple, these brown booties subtly add height to any outfit with a small platform and flared block heel.

$100
Lulu's Katari White Crocodile-Embossed Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots
Lulu's Katari White Crocodile-Embossed Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots
Lulu's
Lulu's Katari White Crocodile-Embossed Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots

Add some '60s influence to your wardrobe with a pair of white knee-highs.

$56
MIA Thassie Lace-Up Bootie
MIA Thassie Lace-Up Bootie
Nordstrom
MIA Thassie Lace-Up Bootie

Take your fall wardrobe to new heights with these chunky lace-up booties, also available in black and off-white.

$80
Tamaris Biruta Block Heel Bootie
Tamaris Biruta Block Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Tamaris Biruta Block Heel Bootie

The gold detailing on these booties look so luxe, no one will know you got them for just $70.

$140$70

