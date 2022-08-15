Stuart Weitzman already makes the shoes of our dreams, and the brand's stunning footwear collection just got even more magical with their latest collaboration: Disney x Stuart Weitzman.

For Fall 2022, Stuart Weitzman has released a capsule collection of shoes featuring Disney characters we know and love. Mickey and Minnie Mouse motifs are all over the limited-edition array of footwear, marking the footwear brand's first global collab.

"I was so inspired by the idea of combining [two] icons. We wanted to take some of our most iconic styles with inspiration from Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and make them sparkle like Disney's most classic stars," says Edmundo Castillo, Stuart Weitzman's head of design.

Some shoes feature a more subtle homage to Mickey with mouse ear studs, while other styles are embellished with our childhood favorite characters' faces. Stuart Weitzman's high-quality designs combined with our nostalgia for Disney characters are making all of our footwear wishes come true. The collection includes nine styles, including Weitzman's signature over-the-knee boot as well as fall-ready booties and loafers, stiletto sandals in two different heights, and a sneaker featuring the faces of Mickey, Minnie, and the whole gang.

Pricing ranges from $375 to $1,500, and each style is available in a wide range of sizes—from 3.5 to 12—are available from the Stuart Weitzman site and select boutiques for a limited time only.

Livvy Sneaker Stuart Weitzman Livvy Sneaker The friendly faces of Goofy, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck and Pluto add something special to this classic white sneaker. $375 Buy Now

Sondra Bootie Stuart Weitzman Sondra Bootie A more subtle tribute to the iconic mouse, these booties are covered in Mickey-shaped Swarovski crystals. $1,050 Buy Now

Nudistcurve 100 Sandal Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandal These lipstick-red sandals feature a Swarovski Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the back of either heel, and are also available in black. $595 Buy Now

5050 Boot Stuart Weitzman 5050 Boot Arguably Stuart Weitzman's most famous silhouette, this over-the-knee boot is even more special with the addition of Mickey-shaped Swarovski crystals. $1,500 Buy Now

Nearlynude Sandal Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandal If you prefer a lower heel, these 3.2-inch pumps—available in in black or white satin—feature the same Mickey and Minnie heel detail as the Nudistcurve sandal. $595 Buy Now

Palmer Loafer Stuart Weitzman Palmer Loafer Loafers are major for fall, and this chiffon calfskin leather pair features Swarovski crystal Mickey and Minnie motifs across either toe box. $650 Buy Now

