If Kendall Jenner's recent Instagram posts are any indication, we're about to see a major influx of cowboy-inspired style all over our social media feeds. Jenner's recent trip to Wyoming was punctuated by her getting a tiny cowboy boot tattooed on her ankle and pairing a denim skirt with a "J'adore Cowboys" tank, indicating that the Western aesthetic is becoming one of the biggest trends for fall.

One of the major staples of cowboy-inspired style is the cowboy boot. This trend has been around since the late 1800s when seen on ranch hands and horse riders and became increasingly popular in the 1980s after Ralph Lauren showed the style on runways. Princess Diana even had a penchant for wearing cowboy boots, famously pairing them with sweatpants and an oversized blazer. Recently, we've seen them styled with everything from mini skirts to denim shorts to midi dresses, adding an element of vintage Americana style to virtually any outfit.

This season, the versatile boot is back along with other Western-inspired apparel and accessories—we're talking cowboy hats, belts, and denim staples from jeans to jackets. Paired all together, they can look a bit costume-y, so we'd recommend styling just one or two Western elements with other items in your closet, such as a slip dress or simple tee shirt. We also love seeing cowboy boots styled with colorful mini skirts or bootcut jeans with metallic crop tops for an unexpected juxtaposition.

If you're dying to get in on the cowgirl trend, we've rounded up ten of our favorite Western-inspired pieces available to purchase on Amazon. From classic Levi's to sun hats to an East Coast take on cowboy boots, here's everything you need to build a wardrobe inspired by the wild, wild west.

