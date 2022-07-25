Shopping

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Shop Styles Starting at Just $30

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Warm temperatures can only mean one thing: dress season is officially here. And we're ready to don a cute summer dress, our favorite one-and-done style. 

This summer, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. From flowy, floral maxi dresses and bohemian designs to everyday staples, the best summer dresses can take you from an outdoor brunch to a night out with friends. Above all, the bright colors and patterns of dresses for the Summer 2022 season should make you smile.

If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a summer wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the newest midi dress trend, this collection of summer fashion has it all. So whether you prefer a sheath dress, wrap dress, mini dress, shirt dress or just something to pair with your favorite strappy sandal, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers like Free People, Revolve and ASOS at all different price points.

Below, get ready for sunny days and shop the best summer dresses for Summer 2022.  

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Slinky, sexy, and surprisingly comfortable, a slip dress is a summer must-have. This pick from Amazon’s The Drop comes in a rainbow of colors, and is infused with elastane for a bit of stretch.

$50
Maddie Embroidered Babydoll Dress in Yellow Stripe
Maddie Embroidered Babydoll Dress in Yellow Stripe
Draper James
Maddie Embroidered Babydoll Dress in Yellow Stripe

An everyday look that can take you from day to night, the cotton blend is sure to be comfortable and airy for a summer day. Pair it with a denim jacket and a sneaker to go out for the night.

$150$99
Abercrombie O-Ring Shirt Dress
Abercrombie O-Ring Shirt Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie O-Ring Shirt Dress

This Abercrombie & Fitch O-Ring shirt dress is understatedly sexy.

$70$45
LILLUSORY Sleeveless Beach Tank Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress
LILLUSORY Sleeveless Beach Tank Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress
Amazon
LILLUSORY Sleeveless Beach Tank Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress

Pair this tank dress with a casual sneaker or a heeled sandal and you're ready to go. 

$34$24 WITH COUPON
Lush Easy on the Eyes Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Lush Easy on the Eyes Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lush Easy on the Eyes Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

This off-the-shoulder maxi dress has a beautiful floral print. Put on your favorite strappy sandals to complete the look.

$59
Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress
Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress

This soft and stretchy travel dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe. It's one of the comfiest thing to wear on a travel day. 

$59$35
Abercrombie One-Shoulder Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie One-Shoulder Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie One-Shoulder Traveler Mini Dress

This Abercrombie mini dress with a built-in skort is the perfect dress for an active summer day. 

$70$56
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front
ASOS
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front

Put some summer in your step with this fabulous floral print tiered dress with plunging neckline and side cutouts.

$70
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress
Revolve
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress

Nothing says warm weather is here quite like a white mini. We love this one from Revolve, which also comes in a fresh grassy green.

$68
Lulus Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress
Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress
Lulus
Lulus Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress

You'll look and feel as fresh as a daisy in this mustard wrap dress, also available in leafy green and bright white.

$59$49
Reformation Greene Linen Dress
Reformation Greene Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Greene Linen Dress

Get effortless style with this midi-length dress from Reformation. The relaxed fit is cinched at the waist with an adjustable tie, so you can enhance your shape without compromising your comfort.

$218
Steady Black and White Striped Ribbed Strapless Midi Dress
Steady Black and White Striped Ribbed Strapless Midi Dress
lulus
Steady Black and White Striped Ribbed Strapless Midi Dress

Not quite a bodycon dress, this strapless number is just about the perfect summer dress. Wear it with a jean jacket on a summer day if you can't wait that long to try it out.  

$55
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress
Amazon
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress

This summer mini dress can easily be dressed up or dressed down. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to chose from. 

$40$29
Tunic V-Neck Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses
Amazon
Tunic V-Neck Dress

This dotted tunic dress is the perfect grab-and-go look for summer. And if yellow isn't your hue, don't worry — the dress is available in forty brilliant colors.

$30
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Pretty Vine Dress
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Pretty Vine Dress
Macy's
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Pretty Vine Dress

Enhance your curves this summer in this floral dress. Its hallow v-neckline trimmed with frills will having you feeling flirty and playful.

$89
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress

Find this cute summer dress at Urban Outfitters. A colorful slip dress perfect for warm weather.

$49
BELONGSCI Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress
BELONGSCI Women's Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress
Amazon
BELONGSCI Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress

A flowy dress perfect for any occasion for the summer months ahead. You can style this mini dress with heels for a night out or with sneakers for a comfortable and casual look.

$50$37
Free People Piper Midi Dress
Free People Piper Midi Dress
Free People
Free People Piper Midi Dress

Take a trip to the seaside in this flowing dress with side cut outs. Available in four different colors, this midi length dress is perfect for for your summer trip to the beach and beyond.

$70
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Amazon
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress

Bring vacation to you in this palm leaf printed mini dress. The plunge neckline silhouette is adjustable with tie waist, giving you your best silhouette with ease.

$38
Free People All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress
All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress
Free People
Free People All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress

This summer is all about bright colors in comfortable silhouettes, and this slouchy t-shirt dress from Free People encapsulates the vibe with it's soft knit, midi-length and pockets.

$50

 

