The Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Shop Styles Starting at Just $30

Warm temperatures can only mean one thing: dress season is officially here. And we're ready to don a cute summer dress, our favorite one-and-done style.

This summer, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. From flowy, floral maxi dresses and bohemian designs to everyday staples, the best summer dresses can take you from an outdoor brunch to a night out with friends. Above all, the bright colors and patterns of dresses for the Summer 2022 season should make you smile.

If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a summer wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the newest midi dress trend, this collection of summer fashion has it all. So whether you prefer a sheath dress, wrap dress, mini dress, shirt dress or just something to pair with your favorite strappy sandal, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers like Free People, Revolve and ASOS at all different price points.

Below, get ready for sunny days and shop the best summer dresses for Summer 2022.

Superdown Beverly Cami Dress Revolve Superdown Beverly Cami Dress Nothing says warm weather is here quite like a white mini. We love this one from Revolve, which also comes in a fresh grassy green. $68 Buy Now

Reformation Greene Linen Dress Reformation Reformation Greene Linen Dress Get effortless style with this midi-length dress from Reformation. The relaxed fit is cinched at the waist with an adjustable tie, so you can enhance your shape without compromising your comfort. $218 Buy Now

Tunic V-Neck Dress Amazon Tunic V-Neck Dress This dotted tunic dress is the perfect grab-and-go look for summer. And if yellow isn't your hue, don't worry — the dress is available in forty brilliant colors. $30 Buy Now

Free People Piper Midi Dress Free People Free People Piper Midi Dress Take a trip to the seaside in this flowing dress with side cut outs. Available in four different colors, this midi length dress is perfect for for your summer trip to the beach and beyond. $70 Buy Now

