Shopping

Stuart Weitzman Sale: Save Up to 80% Off Sandals, Sneakers and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
stuart weitzman outlet
Stuart Weitzman

Whether you have a summer wedding to attend or your footwear collection is in need of an update to kick off the sunnier season in style, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on their fashionable and sophisticated shoes. Now through May 9, the SW Outlet is holding its summer sale and offering up to 80% off must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more.

The SW Outlet sale is taking 60% off shoes, plus an extra 20% off almost everything when you use the code FORYOU20 at checkout. Plus, free shipping with the code FREEOUTLETSHIP.

Shop Stuart Weitzman's Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your back-to-the-office work outfit or a statement-making heel to wear for date night, the SW Outlet has a ton of designs you'll want to add to your wardrobe sans the high price point that typically comes with the designer line. Just enter your email address to unlock the major discounts. 

The Stuart Weitzman Outlet adds new deals to the website every week. Right now, new arrivals include best-selling sneakers, heeled sandals, loafers, mules, platforms, booties and their iconic pointed-toe pumps. 

See all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes and check out ET's favorite picks below. 

Mykonos Closed-Toe Espadrille Wedge
Mykonos Closed-Toe Espadrille Wedge
Stuart Weitzman
Mykonos Closed-Toe Espadrille Wedge

These chic espadrille wedge sandals will instantly dress up an outfit. 

$395$150
Mykonos Espadrille Flat
Mykonos Espadrille Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Mykonos Espadrille Flat

You won't regret getting these comfy, slip-on espadrille sneakers. 

$325$110
Pearlring Espadrille Slide
Pearlring Espadrille Slide
Stuart Weitzman
Pearlring Espadrille Slide

A flashy, metallic take on the casual espadrille slide. 

$395$149
Santorini Scallop Slide Sandal
Santorini Scallop Slide Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Santorini Scallop Slide Sandal

Step out in style (and comfort) when you rock this leopard print slide-on sandal.

$350$175
Pearlstud Mule
Pearlstud Mule
Stuart Weitzman
Pearlstud Mule

The pearl detailing on this Pearlstud Mule makes this shoe perfect for the office or dressing up to go out (or just for elevating your casual everyday look).

$450$99
Rinna
Rinna
Stuart Weitzman
Rinna

The Rinna is a cute wedge sandal that basically screams summer. Add it to your vacation packing list or wear it to any weddings you're attending. 

$425$213
Santorini Flat Sandal
Santorini Flat Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Santorini Flat Sandal

Looking for the perfect versatile sandal? Look no further than the Santorini Flat Sandal. The style will look great with dresses, denim and skirts. 

$375$188
Tibby 50
Tibby 50
Stuart Weitzman
Tibby 50

A polished, dressy sandal with a heel that's not too high. 

$450$175
Sallie T-Strap Jelly Sandal
Sallie T-Strap Jelly Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Sallie T-Strap Jelly Sandal

Throw it back to the '90s in this jelly t-strap sandal. 

$125$79
Dancer 95 Pump
Dancer 95 Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Dancer 95 Pump

Are you heading back to working at the office? These classic black pointed-toe pumps will add polish to any work outfit. 

$450$225
Dancer 75 Block Sandal
Dancer 75 Block Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Dancer 75 Block Sandal

We love the Dancer 75 Block Sandal for its not-too-high heel and comfort. 

$450$225
Dancer Pearl 80 Sandal
Dancer Pearl 80 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Dancer Pearl 80 Sandal

This pearl-embellished strappy sandal with stiletto heel is the perfect evening shoe. 

$495$248
Bandeau Loafer
Bandeau Loafer
Stuart Weitzman
Bandeau Loafer

These leather flats with bow detail can also be worn as slip-on mules by folding down the back. 

$425$170
Mariposa Platform 100 Sandal
Mariposa Platform 100 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Mariposa Platform 100 Sandal

Platforms are a huge trend right now. These metallic gold platform sandals are perfect for dancing the night away in. 

$495$248
Sammy Low-Top Sneaker
Sammy Low-Top Sneaker
Stuart Weitzman
Sammy Low-Top Sneaker

White sneakers are a forever staple. Grab these canvas low-top, lace-up kicks for casual days. 

$325$115
Adrina Loafer
Adrina Loafer
Stuart Weitzman
Adrina Loafer

These on-trend patent leather chunky loafers with lug soles and tassel detailing are selling out fast! 

$495$198
Gabby Flat
Gabby Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Gabby Flat

Save 65% on the essential Gabby ballet flats. 

$395$99
City Boot
City Boot
Stuart Weitzman
City Boot

Invest in chic leather knee boots to pair with dresses and midi skirts. 

$795$358
Genna 60 City Boot
Genna 60 City Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Genna 60 City Boot

Score the iconic Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots for 70% off. 

$895$269
Meena Mule
Meena Mule
Stuart Weitzman
Meena Mule

A sleek mule that teams perfectly with jeans. 

$395$119
Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie
Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie
Stuart Weitzman
Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie

Still looking for a comfortable, durable and stylish boot to get you through the rest of winter? Look no further than the Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie. It's lightweight yet resilient and water-repellent. 

$650$195

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach Sale: Last Chance to Save 25% on Handbags, Sandals and More

Peace Out Skincare Mother's Day Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

The Best Mother's Day Sales & Deals Happening Right Now Through May 8

Tula Is Now Offering a Secret Deal on Their Celeb-Loved Skincare

 