Stuart Weitzman Sale: Save Up to 80% Off Sandals, Sneakers and More

Whether you have a summer wedding to attend or your footwear collection is in need of an update to kick off the sunnier season in style, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on their fashionable and sophisticated shoes. Now through May 9, the SW Outlet is holding its summer sale and offering up to 80% off must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more.

The SW Outlet sale is taking 60% off shoes, plus an extra 20% off almost everything when you use the code FORYOU20 at checkout. Plus, free shipping with the code FREEOUTLETSHIP.

Shop Stuart Weitzman's Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your back-to-the-office work outfit or a statement-making heel to wear for date night, the SW Outlet has a ton of designs you'll want to add to your wardrobe sans the high price point that typically comes with the designer line. Just enter your email address to unlock the major discounts.

The Stuart Weitzman Outlet adds new deals to the website every week. Right now, new arrivals include best-selling sneakers, heeled sandals, loafers, mules, platforms, booties and their iconic pointed-toe pumps.

See all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes and check out ET's favorite picks below.

Pearlstud Mule Stuart Weitzman Pearlstud Mule The pearl detailing on this Pearlstud Mule makes this shoe perfect for the office or dressing up to go out (or just for elevating your casual everyday look). $450 $99 Buy Now

Rinna Stuart Weitzman Rinna The Rinna is a cute wedge sandal that basically screams summer. Add it to your vacation packing list or wear it to any weddings you're attending. $425 $213 Buy Now

Santorini Flat Sandal Stuart Weitzman Santorini Flat Sandal Looking for the perfect versatile sandal? Look no further than the Santorini Flat Sandal. The style will look great with dresses, denim and skirts. $375 $188 Buy Now

Dancer 95 Pump Stuart Weitzman Dancer 95 Pump Are you heading back to working at the office? These classic black pointed-toe pumps will add polish to any work outfit. $450 $225 Buy Now

Bandeau Loafer Stuart Weitzman Bandeau Loafer These leather flats with bow detail can also be worn as slip-on mules by folding down the back. $425 $170 Buy Now

Adrina Loafer Stuart Weitzman Adrina Loafer These on-trend patent leather chunky loafers with lug soles and tassel detailing are selling out fast! $495 $198 Buy Now

City Boot Stuart Weitzman City Boot Invest in chic leather knee boots to pair with dresses and midi skirts. $795 $358 Buy Now

Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie Stuart Weitzman Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie Still looking for a comfortable, durable and stylish boot to get you through the rest of winter? Look no further than the Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie. It's lightweight yet resilient and water-repellent. $650 $195 Buy Now

