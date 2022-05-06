Stuart Weitzman Sale: Save Up to 80% Off Sandals, Sneakers and More
Whether you have a summer wedding to attend or your footwear collection is in need of an update to kick off the sunnier season in style, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on their fashionable and sophisticated shoes. Now through May 9, the SW Outlet is holding its summer sale and offering up to 80% off must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more.
The SW Outlet sale is taking 60% off shoes, plus an extra 20% off almost everything when you use the code FORYOU20 at checkout. Plus, free shipping with the code FREEOUTLETSHIP.
The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your back-to-the-office work outfit or a statement-making heel to wear for date night, the SW Outlet has a ton of designs you'll want to add to your wardrobe sans the high price point that typically comes with the designer line. Just enter your email address to unlock the major discounts.
The Stuart Weitzman Outlet adds new deals to the website every week. Right now, new arrivals include best-selling sneakers, heeled sandals, loafers, mules, platforms, booties and their iconic pointed-toe pumps.
See all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes and check out ET's favorite picks below.
These chic espadrille wedge sandals will instantly dress up an outfit.
You won't regret getting these comfy, slip-on espadrille sneakers.
A flashy, metallic take on the casual espadrille slide.
Step out in style (and comfort) when you rock this leopard print slide-on sandal.
The pearl detailing on this Pearlstud Mule makes this shoe perfect for the office or dressing up to go out (or just for elevating your casual everyday look).
The Rinna is a cute wedge sandal that basically screams summer. Add it to your vacation packing list or wear it to any weddings you're attending.
Looking for the perfect versatile sandal? Look no further than the Santorini Flat Sandal. The style will look great with dresses, denim and skirts.
Throw it back to the '90s in this jelly t-strap sandal.
Are you heading back to working at the office? These classic black pointed-toe pumps will add polish to any work outfit.
We love the Dancer 75 Block Sandal for its not-too-high heel and comfort.
This pearl-embellished strappy sandal with stiletto heel is the perfect evening shoe.
These leather flats with bow detail can also be worn as slip-on mules by folding down the back.
Platforms are a huge trend right now. These metallic gold platform sandals are perfect for dancing the night away in.
White sneakers are a forever staple. Grab these canvas low-top, lace-up kicks for casual days.
These on-trend patent leather chunky loafers with lug soles and tassel detailing are selling out fast!
Save 65% on the essential Gabby ballet flats.
Invest in chic leather knee boots to pair with dresses and midi skirts.
Score the iconic Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots for 70% off.
A sleek mule that teams perfectly with jeans.
Still looking for a comfortable, durable and stylish boot to get you through the rest of winter? Look no further than the Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie. It's lightweight yet resilient and water-repellent.
RELATED CONTENT:
Coach Sale: Last Chance to Save 25% on Handbags, Sandals and More
Peace Out Skincare Mother's Day Sale: Get Up to 30% Off
The Best Mother's Day Sales & Deals Happening Right Now Through May 8
Tula Is Now Offering a Secret Deal on Their Celeb-Loved Skincare