Here's a Cyber Monday 2023 deal worth writing home about: Right now, an enhanced version of the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer is 30% off, bringing the price from $45 down to just $28.

TikTok's favorite two-in-one brush, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 hair dryer brush, is also steeply discounted.

We believe the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 is one of the best beauty products available on Amazon because it's a reliable, budget-friendly hair tool that's similar to the iconic Dyson Airwrap. This is the time to get the award-winning hair-dryer brush to achieve all your hair goals with a salon-quality blowout at home.

If you prefer a wide paddle brush, Revlon's flat One-Step dryer and styler is also on sale right now.

According to Vox, the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush took off in 2018 when YouTube vlogger Milabu uploaded a tutorial demonstrating the tool on her hair. The video has since amassed more than 3 million views and inspired countless others to test-drive it themselves.

From unboxings, reviews and tutorials on how to use it, the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush has captivated social media, especially TikTok. As the love child of a hairdryer and a high-quality brush, the Dyson Airwrap dupe will slash your drying time and give you that often imitated, rarely duplicated fresh-blowout look.

But what separates the Revlon Hot Air Brush and its expensive Dyson counterpart? And, why is there such a drastic price difference?

Below, we break down how the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush and the Dyson Airwrap compare, plus a few tips to follow once you make your choice. The Dyson Airwrap is currently on sale too on Dyson's website and at Ulta Beauty.

Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush

Pros:

The price. The Revlon One-Step retails for about $60 and includes free one-day shipping and returns with a Prime membership. Depending on where you live, that might equal the price of just two professional blowouts.

It performs a bunch of time-consuming tasks at once: It detangles, dries, smooths and volumizes, which is great news for everyone from busy moms to those with chronically limp hair.

It's pretty much foolproof, which many of the social media tutorials confirm. If you have no trouble using a regular old hairbrush, you're set.

The Revlon product consists of just one piece — no attachments, no charging station — so it'll take up minimal space in your bathroom. That means it's travel-friendly, too.

Cons:

The boar bristles tend to pull out more hair than the Dyson. If you have thin or extra fragile hair, this might give you pause. Just be gentle!

Because it lacks the technological advancements of the Dyson, it's still not, like, amazing for the health of your hair. Some users have reported a faint burning smell while using. We suggest using the lowest heat setting or keeping it on cool.

Due to the size of the brush head (it's pretty large!), this tool isn't ideal if you have super-short hair and are seeking tons of volume at the roots.

It's nowhere near the quality of the Dyson Airwrap or other high-end products, so it might not last as long. But as YouTuber Milabu noted in her viral tutorial, she likes the product so much that she just keeps restocking with new ones.

Dyson Airwrap Styler

Pros:

As its name implies, the Airwrap styles with both heat and air, avoiding extreme temperatures and thus the amount of heat damage inflicted on your strands. Most tools lack this technology and, with regular use, can cause dryness and breakage. (You've seen that horrific video of the girl scorching off a lock of her hair with a curling iron, right?)

this technology horrific video You get much more than just a premium hair dryer here — also included are four barrel attachments to achieve two sizes of waves, two different smoothing brush attachments and a round volumizing brush.

hair dryer This dryer is relatively quiet, considering the amount of power it wields. If your partner or roommate complains about the sound of your hair dryer early in the morning, consider this an investment for them, too.

The Dyson Airwrap is designed for all hair types. Should you choose to share your precious goods, it works equally well for those with fine, curly and coarse hair.

Cons:

The most obvious drawback is the price, which will cost you $550.

Some users have found the Airwrap's functionality to be a bit wonky, or at least tricky to master at first, particularly the placement of the buttons. If you grip the Airwrap a certain way while drying your hair, you might accidentally turn it off.

There's also a bit of a learning curve as you navigate which attachment does what (for example, if you venture into the barrel attachments, you need to use a certain one on each side of your head). It can be a bit overwhelming!

Regardless which tool you end up choosing, we'll leave you with three pro haircare tips: Wait until your hair is 60% to 80% dry before applying any kind of heat, always use a heat protectant product to avoid damage and section off your hair with clips so you can dry and style even more efficiently. Good luck out there!

