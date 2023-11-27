Save Up to 60% On Best-Selling Luggage at Calpak's Cyber Monday Sale

Calpak's Cyber Monday sale has huge discounts on carry-on luggage and suitcase sets for all your upcoming travels.
Whether you’re gearing up for a special holiday trip or regularly rack up frequent flier miles, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snag some new luggage. When it comes to impossibly stylish luggage, Calpak makes some of our favorite suitcases and travel bags for jet-setting season. Just in time to travel more, Calpak launched a Cyber Monday luggage sale with massive discounts on the brand's best-sellers.
Shop the Calpak Cyber Monday Sale
Right now, the Calpak Cyber Monday Sale is offering up to 60% off sitewide, including savings on carry-ons, large checked luggage, suitcase sets and weekender bags. Calpak's range of travel essentials includes well-designed luggage that helps you breeze right through the airport. If your go-to suitcase is in need of serious upgrading, Calpak luggage combines functionality, durability, and style all in one.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite pieces from the Calpak luggage sale, but you're going to want to shop fast before the best styles and colors sell out.
Evry Starter Bundle
Bringing you everything you need for smooth travels ahead, this complete set includes a large and carry-on size luggage featuring built-in TSA approved locks, 3 packing cubes, 2 pouches, and 1 luggage tag.
Stevyn Large Rolling Duffel
Grab and go with ease with this bag's top handle to start any vacation right. The two wheels were designed to handle any terrain, plus there's a separate zippered shoe compartment to keep the rest of your essentials clean.
Terrazzo Carry-On Luggage
The Terrazzo luggage features an all-black interior with two fully divided packing compartments, perfect for organizing all of your belongings.
Trnk 2-Piece Luggage Set
This 2 piece set has a hard shell with faux crocodile design that’s ultra modern, and extra durable. It includes large and carry on size rolling suitcases with spinner wheels, built-in TSA approved lock, dividers with pockets, and expandable feature.
Astyll Carry-On Luggage
This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale.
Compakt Duffel Bag
This water-resistant packable duffel is as trendy as it is functional for weekend getaways.
Astyll Large Luggage
This large hardside spinner suitcase is stylish and supportive, featuring all the design details to make your travels even more effortless.
Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage
Perfect for when you don't have quite enough space in your main suitcase, but also for when you want to keep things light. This uniquely small carry-on roller was designed to fit beneath most airline seats.
Ambeur 2-Piece Luggage Set
This 2-piece lightweight set is effortlessly expandable, includes built-in TSA approved lock and spinner wheels that will take you places with ease.
Astyll 3-Piece Luggage Set
Calpak's marble Astyll Collection has spinner wheels, expandable capacity, and pocket dividers for any and every trip you embark on.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: