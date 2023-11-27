Shop the best Cyber Monday deals on women's winter boots from Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and more at Amazon.
Whether we like it or not, winter is here. With chilly temps, snow and rain storms amongst us, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Luckily, there are tons of great options on sale today at Amazon for Cyber Monday.
Whether heading out for a tough snowy hike, a ski trip or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets.
Even if you already have a trusty pair of winter boots, now is the perfect time to scoop up a different style. For everyday wear, winter classics from top-rated brands like Sorel, Columbia, Skechers, and Sperry are on sale now. Don't miss these deals on durable, insulated and waterproof boots to keep you cozy and comfortable on those bone-chilling days.
From practical to stylish and even a mix of both, we've gathered Amazon's best deals on winter boots for women, below. These shoes are built to last and shoppers love them for working, traveling, or spending time in the snow. If you're planning a cold-weather vacation or simply want a strong pair of boots to bridge the seasons, shop our favorite styles on sale at Amazon.
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Winter Boots for Women
Koolaburra by UGG Ryanna Boots
These boots from UGG's budget-friendly sister brand are even more affordable now at 26% off. They come in four colors and are waterproof.
Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot
These cute boots with faux fur from Columbia come in a ton of colors and wide widths. They have a special thermal reflective lining for extra warmth.
Sorel Explorer II Joan Cozy Boot
A seasonal favorite, the cozy, lightweight SOREL Joan Explorer snow boot with microfleece lining features traction, insulation, waterproofing, and comfort for long treks on cold days.
Palladium Women's Baggy Canvas Boot
It's good to have a winter boot for milder days, this Palladium baggy canvas boot has a rubber outsole for a safe, cushioned step, and the shoe collar can be snapped up or down to fit whatever look you're going for.
Sorel Out N About III Puffy Zip
Keep your feet warm and dry in the sporty, pillow-like SOREL Out N About III Puffy Zip. The seam-sealed waterproof nylon keeps you protected, while the soft microfleece lining and classic Out 'N About traction keep you walking comfortably.
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
This highly rated winter boot from Columbia at half the regular price. Considered the ultimate snow boot, this one is crafted with waterproof leather to keep you warm and dry in cold weather.
Columbia Ice Maiden Shorty Snow Boot
Warm, waterproof, and ready for winter wear, this mid-height boot goes with you anywhere, from weekend wanderings to weekday commutes.
Sorel Explorer II Carnival Cozy Boot
Searching for stylish winter snow boots made for the city? These suede ankle boots from Sorel are lightweight with waterproof textile upper, a textile cuff and microfleece lining.
Sperry Core Saltwater Boots
The versatile Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots have you covered with adaptable, all-weather comfort, so there's no need to pack a bunch of different shoes just in case you run into inclement conditions.
BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots
If you're looking for an affordable snow boot designed for extra warmth, this one is a good value. It has a rubber sole with excellent traction so you can walk on snow and ice with confidence, but it also has a faux fur lining to keep you comfortable in the cold. If that's not enough to convince you to get them, they also have more than 11,000 five-star reviews.
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
If you need a hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.
