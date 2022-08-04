Shopping

17 of the Best Loafers for Women: Shop These Stylish Shoe Styles From Franco Sarto, Sam Edelman and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Loafers for Women Y2K
Amazon

Back-to-school preparation is upon us, and this schoolgirl staple is a must-have for building your fall wardrobe: the loafer. Whether you love them or hate them, the shoe style is just the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with the help of TikTok, no less. 

Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years. 

While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From penny loafer styles and heeled shoes to leather and suede-wrapped pairs, you can take your shoe game to new (admittedly chunkier) heights with the right pair of chunky loafers.

Scroll below for ET's picks of the best chunky loafer shoes to shop for this season—with styles from Sam Edelman, Nordstrom, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, Nasty Gal, Boohoo, and more. Plus, check out our official Y2K shopping guide, and browse through easy-to-layer corset tops—with styles inspired by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox.

Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer
Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer

It's never too early to get your fall wardrobe together — these lug-sole leather loafers are channeling some serious schoolgirl vibes in a sexy, refreshing way. 

$130
Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer
Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer
Nordstrom
Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer

Step your loafer game up with these studded Karl Lagerfeld loafers.

$159
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer

A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$158
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer

The Sam Edelman loafers are a great pair to have for your in-office outfits.

$150$110
Steve Madden Trifecta Platform Loafer
Steve Madden Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Trifecta Platform Loafer

Kick this Y2K fad up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, platform loafers from Steve Madden.

$100
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes
Zappos
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes

Tap into the chunky loafer trend with a rich brown pair for perfect daytime wear.

$150
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Thick Chain Chunky Loafers
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Thick Chain Chunky Loafers
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Thick Chain Chunky Loafers

Keep it pretty in pink with these bubblegum-colored loafers that are elevated by an edgy, gold chain accessory.

$69$26
H&M Block-Heeled Loafers
H&M Block-Heeled Loafers
H&M
H&M Block-Heeled Loafers

With these heeled chunky loafers from H&M, you can (quite literally) elevate the trend with a more structured, block frame,

$50
Marc Fisher Morris Chunky Loafer
Marc Fisher Morris Chunky Loafer
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Fisher Morris Chunky Loafer

The chunky loafer trend is alive and well with this platform, block heel style — complete with a lug sole base.

$170$90
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat

Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, navy-colored pair from Amazon.

$133$80
Seychelles Catch Me Loafer
Seychelles Catch Me Loafer
Urban Outfitters
Seychelles Catch Me Loafer

Add a fun pop of color to your look with these lavender loafers, complete with a wrap buckle strap detail.

$159
Dolce Vita Henri Wedge Loafer
Dolce Vita Henri Wedge Loafer
DSW
Dolce Vita Henri Wedge Loafer

Pair these sandy wedge loafers with an airy dress for the perfect spring outfit.

$80$65
Dr. Martens Unisex Bex Smooth Oxford Loafer Shoe
Dr. Martens Unisex Bex Smooth Oxford Loafer Shoe
Amazon
Dr. Martens Unisex Bex Smooth Oxford Loafer Shoe

With a leather sole and sleek, white wrapped material, these unisex Dr. Martens are effortlessly cool and modern — atypical to the traditional chunky loafer style.

$140
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers
Zappos
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers

Featuring polished vamp decor, take on a retro-inspired style wearing these faux-leather loafers by Sam Edelman. 

$90$89
Franco Sarto Balin Lug Sole Loafers
Franco Sarto Balin Lug Sole Loafers
Macy's
Franco Sarto Balin Lug Sole Loafers

This classic style gets a more refined update with its knit-like fabric and chunky shoe frame.

$99$75
Rusauise Women's Patent Leather Tassel Chunky Loafer
Rusauise Women's Patent Leather Tassel Chunky Loafer
Amazon
Rusauise Women's Patent Leather Tassel Chunky Loafer

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of chunky loafers — especially if they're wrapped in this patent leather material.

$58
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chunky Lace-Up Loafer
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chunky Lace-Up Loafer
Nordstrom
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chunky Lace-Up Loafer

These classically black loafer shoes offer added comfort and breathability thanks to their flex, laced-up style.

$160

