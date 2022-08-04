17 of the Best Loafers for Women: Shop These Stylish Shoe Styles From Franco Sarto, Sam Edelman and More
Back-to-school preparation is upon us, and this schoolgirl staple is a must-have for building your fall wardrobe: the loafer. Whether you love them or hate them, the shoe style is just the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with the help of TikTok, no less.
Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years.
While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From penny loafer styles and heeled shoes to leather and suede-wrapped pairs, you can take your shoe game to new (admittedly chunkier) heights with the right pair of chunky loafers.
Scroll below for ET's picks of the best chunky loafer shoes to shop for this season—with styles from Sam Edelman, Nordstrom, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, Nasty Gal, Boohoo, and more. Plus, check out our official Y2K shopping guide, and browse through easy-to-layer corset tops—with styles inspired by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox.
It's never too early to get your fall wardrobe together — these lug-sole leather loafers are channeling some serious schoolgirl vibes in a sexy, refreshing way.
Step your loafer game up with these studded Karl Lagerfeld loafers.
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
The Sam Edelman loafers are a great pair to have for your in-office outfits.
Kick this Y2K fad up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, platform loafers from Steve Madden.
Tap into the chunky loafer trend with a rich brown pair for perfect daytime wear.
Keep it pretty in pink with these bubblegum-colored loafers that are elevated by an edgy, gold chain accessory.
With these heeled chunky loafers from H&M, you can (quite literally) elevate the trend with a more structured, block frame,
The chunky loafer trend is alive and well with this platform, block heel style — complete with a lug sole base.
Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, navy-colored pair from Amazon.
Add a fun pop of color to your look with these lavender loafers, complete with a wrap buckle strap detail.
Pair these sandy wedge loafers with an airy dress for the perfect spring outfit.
With a leather sole and sleek, white wrapped material, these unisex Dr. Martens are effortlessly cool and modern — atypical to the traditional chunky loafer style.
Featuring polished vamp decor, take on a retro-inspired style wearing these faux-leather loafers by Sam Edelman.
This classic style gets a more refined update with its knit-like fabric and chunky shoe frame.
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of chunky loafers — especially if they're wrapped in this patent leather material.
These classically black loafer shoes offer added comfort and breathability thanks to their flex, laced-up style.
