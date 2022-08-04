Back-to-school preparation is upon us, and this schoolgirl staple is a must-have for building your fall wardrobe: the loafer. Whether you love them or hate them, the shoe style is just the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with the help of TikTok, no less.

Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years.

While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From penny loafer styles and heeled shoes to leather and suede-wrapped pairs, you can take your shoe game to new (admittedly chunkier) heights with the right pair of chunky loafers.

Scroll below for ET's picks of the best chunky loafer shoes to shop for this season—with styles from Sam Edelman, Nordstrom, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, Nasty Gal, Boohoo, and more. Plus, check out our official Y2K shopping guide, and browse through easy-to-layer corset tops—with styles inspired by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox.

