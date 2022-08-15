One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house, created in the '90s by the late, great designer Kate Spade, is revered for its collection of polished purses, plus clothing, home décor, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. The brand's sale section always has a reliable array of discounted goodies, but right now, you can save up to 50% off back-to-school essentials, including gorgeous leather goods, at a steep discount.

If you're looking for an affordable way to refresh your fall accessory wardrobe, now is the time to score a genuine leather bag at a reasonable price. We've hunted down plenty of Kate Spade's high-quality purses on sale for under $300 in both classic and trendy silhouettes. Some of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses and shoulder bags, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.

To help transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, we've included some discounted shoe options for starting the season off on the right foot. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Kate Spade's sale, with discounts of up to 50% off.

Knott Large Tote Kate Spade Knott Large Tote The deep green hue of this pebbled leather tote bag makes it a natural choice for fall. $328 $230 Buy Now

Penny Small Hobo Bag Kate Spade Penny Small Hobo Bag As adorable as it is versatile, this hobo bag can hold all your essentials for a night out and comes in four classic colors, including this eye-catching icy blue. $289 $209 Buy Now

Devi Slide Mules Kate Spade Devi Slide Mules Elegant for business meetings but with comfortable enough to wear on weekends, these 100% sheep leather-lined suede mules are a great transitional shoe for fall. $178 $125 Buy Now

Bradley Large Tote Kate Spade Bradley Large Tote Oversized bags are making a comeback, and this 16" tote can carry all your weekend essentials with ease. $298 $149 Buy Now

Rooftop Espadrilles Kate Spade Rooftop Espadrilles Soak in the last days of summer with a rooftop party-printed pair of espadrilles. $128 $102 Buy Now

