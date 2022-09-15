13 Best Cardigans for Women: Cozy Sweaters To Curl Up to This Fall From LoveShackFancy, ASOS, and More
We're headed into the final weeks of summer, and soon it will be time to bring Taylor Swift’s favorite item of clothing out from under your bed (or wherever else you’ve been keeping it). You might be sweating through your tank tops now, but sweater weather will be upon us sooner than you think, and cardigans are having a well-deserved moment this fall.
Given the comeback of preppy style, it's a no-brainer that cardigans are first on our list for back-to-school staples. Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a splurge-worthy cashmere knit, or a super cozy fleece, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall.
Are you trying to channel the iconic energy of Bella Hadid's effortless cool-girl style? Try a midriff-baring open-front sweater with a metal bar closure. Are you looking for something to wrap yourself up in as you stare at the window with your cup of tea while you're in full main character mode fashion? A long, drapey cable knit might be right for you. And if you're looking to fill up your closet with timeless staples, you’re definitely going to thrive throughout this sweater season.
Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm in style all autumn long. Here are 13 of the most fashionable cardigans for fall.
The cropped length of this cardi makes for a perfect pairing with high-waisted jeans.
This bouclé cashmere cardi is a great layering piece for camis, summer dresses, and more.
This super-classic black cardigan is the staple piece everyone needs in their closet this fall.
Add a textural element to your fall 'fits with For Love and Lemons' chunky knit cardigan.
This sherpa set is simultaneously ultra chic and uber comfortable.
The ultra-flattering wrap silhouette of this sweater helps define your waist while keeping you warm.
The preppy look is one of fall's biggest trends, and this polo-collared cardi certainly does the trick.
Made of 100% cashmere, the luxe fabric and timeless stripes of this sweater will make it your go-to for years to come.
This is not your grandmother's cardigan—the bar closure detail adds sex appeal to an otherwise modest top.
Wear your heart on your sleeve with LoveShackFancy's pink printed cardigan.
This casual and classic cardigan is the easy go-to knitwear for any outfit to shop this fall.
This longline chunky knit cable knit sweater screams fall. You put on and take off this cozy sweater without making your hair staticky like a pullover sweater.
This prim pink sweater gets a bit of an edge with distressed details.
