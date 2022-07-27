Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck embarked on their Paris honeymoon earlier this week, and Jennifer Lopez gave us a whole new reason to revamp our wardrobe. The newly married couple recently kicked off their European honeymoon literally in style. While Ben Affleck looked sensational in his all-blue ensemble, his outfit merely lent support to his (new) leading lady, Jennifer Lopez's Reformation dresses.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Call her the queen of Leo season, but the newly appointed Mrs. Ben Affleck stunned not once but twice in Reformation dresses. This halter neckline dress comes in two black and pink at Reformation. We can see why J.Lo went with the bright Barbie pink option. The vibrant color acts as a focal point, drawing attention to the keyhole cutouts. The versatile dress also has adjustable tie straps and a range of size options—all the way from size 0 to 12. Of course, you can't just grab the star's dress and call it a day. You need to style it with some summer-ready shoes, a handbag, and a necklace or two.

Stassie Dress Reformation Stassie Dress We can't say it enough: We love the keyhole detail on the front of this midi-length dress. $278 Buy Now

The pink Stassie Dress from Reformation would look perfect with a pair of pink pumps. If you're going for a Barbiecore aesthetic, we suggest the Steve Madden Charlize Pink Satin Pumps. Like Barbie, we firmly believe you can never have enough pink in an outfit. We know that not everyone wants to wear an all-pink ensemble. If you're looking for a casual vacation look, a pair of white braided sandals and a crochet handbag will help this vibrant dress pop. However, you can't have just one go-to dress—and J.Lo's other honeymoon dress is a must-have.

Lopez is making another case for the celeb-loved corset trend with her second Reformation dress. Crafted from lightweight linen fabric, the Tagliatelle Linen Dress combines a corset bodice and a flowy skirt. If cinched waists aren't your thing, don't worry. The corset bodice is stretchy, which makes this floral dress equal parts comfortable and trendy. Both styles are under $300 each, so we're having a hard time deciding on just one option.

Tagliatelle Linen Dress Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress Linen is the perfect lightweight fabric for summer. By the way, the corset bodice is made from slightly stretchy material. So you can stay comfortable in this dress all day long. $248 Buy Now

Pierre Suu/GC Images

