Kendra Scott Summer Sale: Save up to 50% on Celeb-Loved Earrings, Necklaces and More
Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major Summer Spectacular Sale on a ton of jewelry styles. Until Aug. 8, select jewelry pieces are up to 50% off. With this sale, the more you buy, the more you save: Buy 2, Get 20% Off, Buy 3, Get 30% Off, Buy 4, Get 40% Off and if you Buy 5+, you get 50% off.
Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.
There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Sale to spruce up your accessory stock for summer.
Best Kendra Scott Deals
This Reece Gold Wrap Bracelet is a versatile piece that can also transform into a choker.
This delicate pendant necklace will give your look a subtle touch of elegance.
Though lightweight, these drop earrings can still make a statement.
This necklace has a cascading fringe that can easily dress up solid colored tops and dresses.
A small, versatile earring that adds the perfect finishing touch to any look.
The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.
If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.
If you know someone with a birthday coming up, get them a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings.
