Summer technically started last week, but we won't really feel like the season is here until The Summer I Turned Pretty returns to our screens via Prime Video.

The sizzling romance between our beloved Belly and the Fisher brothers is just what we need to spice up our summers. While we count down the days until the July 14 premiere, Instagram-famous jewelry brand Local Eclectic just launched an adorable TSITP-themed collection on Amazon for us to shop.

Shop Local Eclectic

Woman-founded and woman-run, Local Eclectic was created in 2013 by Alexis Nido-Russo to shine a light on emerging jewelry designers. Alongside pieces from her favorite brands, Local Eclectic has an in-house collection of affordable jewelry including solid gold and precious gemstones. The brand's The Summer I Turned Pretty collection on Amazon ranges from $25 to $85 and comes in an exclusive flower pouch — perfect for gifting.

“We are so excited for our new limited time collection, inspired by the jewelry that Belly wears in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty,” said Local Eclectic founder and CEO, Alexis Nido-Russo. “From fun, beaded fashion jewelry to solid gold, topaz pieces, there is truly something for everyone. Belly is all about casual, beachy vibes mixed with a little bit of sparkle - we think she’d wear these pieces all summer long!”

The collection references many details from the show, from Belly's iconic silver infinity necklace to her stuffed polar bear. '90s nostalgia is also a clear inspiration for the collection: friendship bracelets and daisy motifs are making a comeback, and we're more than here for it.

Below, shop each piece from Local Eclectic's The Summer I Turned Pretty collection — all available on Amazon. And before the show returns for a second season, you can watch season 1 on Amazon Prime Video here.

