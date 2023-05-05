Belly is back!

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, has an official premiere date on Prime Video, with the first three episodes dropping Friday, July 14, the streaming service announced Friday. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly until the season finale on Aug. 18.

The upcoming season returns Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, David Iacono, Rachel Blanchard and Jackie Chung, and introduces Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick, who are both joining the ensemble in recurring roles.

All eight episode titles were also unveiled as part of the season 2 announcement. Storylines will be inspired by the second novel in the series, It's Not Summer Without You. See the episode titles below.

Episode 201 – "Love Lost" (Premiering July 14)

Episode 202 – "Love Scene" (Premiering July 14)

Episode 203 – "Love Sick" (Premiering July 14)

Episode 204 – "Love Game" (Premiering July 21)

Episode 205 – "Love Fool" (Premiering July 28)

Episode 206 – "Love Fest" (Premiering Aug. 4)

Episode 207 – "Love Affair" (Premiering Aug. 11)

Episode 208 – "Love Triangle" (Premiering Aug. 18)

In a cute video released by Prime Video, the young cast receives a text message from Han announcing the summer launch date, as well as the episode titles. Assuming it's Han's way of giving them the green light to share the news publicly with the fans, they all "post" on their social media accounts -- only to find out that Han sent the information to the wrong group text. Oops!

Watch the cute cast video below.

The new season follows Belly, who used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together -- and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

Han and Sarah Kucserka serve as showrunners/executive producers, while Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee are EPs.

Elsie Fisher, Kyra Sedgwick Join 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2

First Look at Season 2 Production of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

