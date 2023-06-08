Get ready for a summer of teenage love! Prime Video released the moody season 2 teaser for The Summer I Turned Pretty, set to Taylor Swift's "August," and it's going to be an interesting summer for Belly.

The YA series, based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels of the same name, follows Belly (Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), as they spend summers together at Cousins Beach. And while a love triangle brews between the trio, the season 1 finale saw Belly and Conrad sharing a kiss.

The season 2 teaser opens with Belly being sprinkled with water by Conrad as they're both committed to being together. "We get it, you guys are into each other," Jeremiah says, as Conrad leans down to kiss Belly.

It seems like all is well with the three friends, but as later scenes from the teaser reveal, Jeremiah isn't exactly OK with Belly and Conrad being a couple.

According to Prime Video's official synopsis of season 2, "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together -- and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, David Iacono, Rachel Blanchard and Jackie Chung all return for the new season, with Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick joining the cast.

Han and Sarah Kucserka serve as showrunners/executive producers, while Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee are EPs.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres Friday, July 14 with its first three episodes on Prime Video, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly through Aug. 18.

