Don't call it a comeback—wavy mirrors have been here. In 1970, Ettore Sottsass designed the first Ultrafragola mirror—a lighted wavy mirror embellished with neon pink paint—and, fast-forward to present-day, it's still dominating home décor trends. Beloved for its funky, asymmetrical fashion, this squiggly shape is a go-to for anyone looking for a focal point for their space.

In fact, Etsy Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, explains wavy mirrors are in demand in a big way. "We've seen a 71% increase in searches in the last three months (compared to the same time last year)," she explains. However, their demand comes at a price.

These days, a traditional Ultrafragola mirror will run shoppers upward of $10,000 (and that's on the cheap)—which, for most shoppers, is not within their budgets. Nevertheless, TikTok has made this once-impossible purchase possible. TikTok detectives have found these squiggly-shaped mirrors for sale at fan-favorite retailers, including Amazon, Wayfair, Etsy, and more. And, the best price? These similar styles won't break our banks.

Take Etsy's version by RadiantLightsCrafts. This handcrafted bestseller scores a perfect five-star rating among reviewers and comes in a slew of shades. One reviewer says this mirror is "so beautiful" and "exactly how [they] imagined it" to look when placed in her room. Another happy reviewer similarly echoed their statement claims that it looked "so professional" and was "so helpful" when it came to brightening their space. Who doesn't love that?

We even love how the ripple, asymmetrical design mimics the higher-priced version but does so at an affordable price. (Did we mention this exact mirror is only $365!)

It's safe to say: we don't want these wavy shape mirrors: we need them—and so do you. From perfectly pink picks that you'll be blushing over to paired down smaller squiggly shapes, we've rounded up the best wavy-inspired mirrors worth the investment.

Creative Wavy Mirror flowyclouds Creative Wavy Mirror Sometimes you just want to add a tiny decoration to your home. That's why this small wavy mirror is a great small addition to your home. $45 Buy Now

Custom Irregular Mirror iniqWatercolorStiq Custom Irregular Mirror Grab this irregular wavy mirror in two different size options. Plus, you can pick from 8 different colorways to match the rest of your décor. $99 $89 Buy Now

Color Curvy Mirror LiyaHomeDecor Color Curvy Mirror Don't need LED lights on your wavy mirror? Don't worry: LiyaHomeDecor on Etsy has you covered with a basic squiggly mirror. $157 $126 Buy Now

