Now is the time to shop the best luggage deals. There are still plenty of luggage discounts available, including up to 40% off Samsonite luggage. If you have travel plans this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe.

For many of us, it's been a long time since our last vacation. To help you sort through all the savings, we've found the best Samsonite suitcases and Samsonite Winfield luggage deals to shop before it's too late. Samsonite is one of the best reviewed luggage brands on Amazon and we've found deals on two-piece sets, carry-ons, and expandable suitcases.

Make your much needed luggage upgrade below.

Samsonite Deals

Whether you have planned a weekend trip or taking the perfect summer vacation of your dreams, now is the time to upgrade your luggage or get new travel essentials for your next getaway. There's a wide range of deals on everything from luggage sets to duffel bags and headphones to sleep masks for those who like to travel in style. Even if you're not traveling anytime soon, these deals also make great gifts, you can choose from a weekender bag to totes. You can to get something simple like the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside because of its stylish design. If you do not want to wait until Black Friday to score the best luggage deals, with savings like these, they're a no brainer.

Ahead, shop the best deals on luggage and travel deals at Amazon.

The Best Luggage Set Deals

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Amazon COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set This fan favorite luggage set comes in 17 colors and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables. $300 $200 Buy Now

SHOWKOO Luggage Set Amazon SHOWKOO Luggage Set This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination. $280 $170 WITH COUPON Buy Now

The Best Carry On Luggage Deals

The Best Travel Gear Deals

