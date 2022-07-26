Shopping

Get the Look: Sydney Sweeney's Sporty Chic Red Sox Outfit

By Lauren Gruber‍
Sydney Sweeney at the Boston Red Sox
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

America's sweetheart Sydney Sweeney took part in an all-American pastime over the weekend: a baseball game! The double Emmy-nominated actress took a trip to Massachusetts to throw out the first pitch for the Boston Red Sox. At the game, Sweeney chowed down on a good old Fenway frank, took some sweet shots with Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie the Green Monster, and cheered on the audience making a wave in the stands. While the team ended up losing 28-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays—to which Sweeney responded: "They should've put me in"—she nailed the sporty chic look during her time at the ballgame.

Sweeney shared some shots of her time with the Sox on Instagram, where we got to take a closer look at her outfit. The star donned a custom-cropped Red Sox jersey with the number 8 on the back, perhaps a reference to retired Sox player Carl Yastrzemski. She paired it with Levi cutoffs, adorned with baseball stitching detail embroidered on the pocket and a Red Sox "B" logo on the side. Sweeney rounded out the look with a pair of red and white Golden Goose sneakers

We love the sporty, laid-back aesthetic of Sweeney's Red Sox ensemble — between the cropped jersey, classic Levi's cutoffs, and white sneakers, it's the perfect summer look. The pieces in this outfit are also timeless, so you can wear these items far as this baseball season comes to a close. We're always trying to be more like Sydney Sweeney, so we hunted down some of the exact pieces worn by the Euphoria and White Lotus star to help you steal her style. As a bonus, we've added some similar styles so you can make the look your own. 

Jerseys

Custom Boston Red Sox Fan Croptop
Custom Boston Red Sox Fan Croptop
Etsy
Custom Boston Red Sox Fan Croptop

For a look that's almost identical to Sydney's, go for this custom cropped Red Sox jersey from Etsy — you can even have your name printed on the back! The store, uncorkedandtoasted, makes other team shirts as well if you're not a Boston fan.

$36
PacSun Half Time Baseball Button Up Sweatshirt
PacSun Half Time Baseball Button Up Sweatshirt
PacSun
PacSun Half Time Baseball Button Up Sweatshirt

Not rooting for any team in particular? This jersey sweatshirt gives the same sporty look without the rivalry.

$40$28
Boston Red Sox Crop Top
Boston Red Sox Crop Top
Etsy
Boston Red Sox Crop Top

Baby tees are always a stylish choice, and this adorable one features a glittery Red Sox logo. It's also customizable if you'd like your name and number on the back.

$31

Denim

Levi's X Revolve 501 Short
Lev's X Revolve 501 Short
Revolve
Levi's X Revolve 501 Short

Sydney Sweeney rocked a pair of Levi's cutoffs on the field — this medium wash option with distressing seems to be the exact same as hers.

$70
Levi's 90s 501 Short
Levi's 90s 501 Short
Revolve
Levi's 90s 501 Short

Longer denim shorts have been a huge trend this summer, and this lightly distressed style is from the same brand that Sydney wore at the game.

$70
Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts
Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts

If you've ever struggled with waist gapping, Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are an easy solution, offering an extra two inches in the hip measurement to accommodate. These cute cotton cutoffs are available in size 24 to 37 with a hint of elastane for extra stretch.

$59$35

Sneakers

Golden Goose Superstar Distressed Lace-Up Trainers
Golden Goose Superstar distressed lace-up trainers
Farfetch
Golden Goose Superstar Distressed Lace-Up Trainers

We tracked down the exact pair of sneakers Sydney wore — her Golden Goose sneakers feature distressed off-white leather for a vintage look and a red star detail. 

$545
New Balance NB Numeric 425
New Balance NB Numeric 425
New Balance
New Balance NB Numeric 425

If you're looking for a cheaper option that gives you the same look as Sydney, go for these similarly vintage-style red and white sneakers from New Balance.

$65
Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker
Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker

The search for the perfect white sneaker can be a challenge, but taking 30% off this leather pair from Sam Edelman is an easy choice.

$90$60

