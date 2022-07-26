America's sweetheart Sydney Sweeney took part in an all-American pastime over the weekend: a baseball game! The double Emmy-nominated actress took a trip to Massachusetts to throw out the first pitch for the Boston Red Sox. At the game, Sweeney chowed down on a good old Fenway frank, took some sweet shots with Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie the Green Monster, and cheered on the audience making a wave in the stands. While the team ended up losing 28-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays—to which Sweeney responded: "They should've put me in"—she nailed the sporty chic look during her time at the ballgame.

Sweeney shared some shots of her time with the Sox on Instagram, where we got to take a closer look at her outfit. The star donned a custom-cropped Red Sox jersey with the number 8 on the back, perhaps a reference to retired Sox player Carl Yastrzemski. She paired it with Levi cutoffs, adorned with baseball stitching detail embroidered on the pocket and a Red Sox "B" logo on the side. Sweeney rounded out the look with a pair of red and white Golden Goose sneakers.

We love the sporty, laid-back aesthetic of Sweeney's Red Sox ensemble — between the cropped jersey, classic Levi's cutoffs, and white sneakers, it's the perfect summer look. The pieces in this outfit are also timeless, so you can wear these items far as this baseball season comes to a close. We're always trying to be more like Sydney Sweeney, so we hunted down some of the exact pieces worn by the Euphoria and White Lotus star to help you steal her style. As a bonus, we've added some similar styles so you can make the look your own.

Jerseys

Custom Boston Red Sox Fan Croptop Etsy Custom Boston Red Sox Fan Croptop For a look that's almost identical to Sydney's, go for this custom cropped Red Sox jersey from Etsy — you can even have your name printed on the back! The store, uncorkedandtoasted, makes other team shirts as well if you're not a Boston fan. $36 Buy Now

Denim

Levi's 90s 501 Short Revolve Levi's 90s 501 Short Longer denim shorts have been a huge trend this summer, and this lightly distressed style is from the same brand that Sydney wore at the game. $70 Buy Now

Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts If you've ever struggled with waist gapping, Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are an easy solution, offering an extra two inches in the hip measurement to accommodate. These cute cotton cutoffs are available in size 24 to 37 with a hint of elastane for extra stretch. $59 $35 Buy Now

Sneakers

RELATED CONTENT:

Sydney Sweeney Is 'Happily Engaged' and 'Excited to Get Married'

Sydney Sweeney Breaks Down in Tears Over Emmys Nominations

Watch Sydney Sweeney's Tearful Reaction to Her Two Emmy Nominations

Celeb-Favorite Laneige Products Are 30% Off for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans and Shorts for Summer 2022

Meghan Markle's Linen Shorts Are the New Summer Trend

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $24 at Amazon