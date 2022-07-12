Watch Sydney Sweeney's Tearful Reaction to Two Emmy Nominations While on the Phone With Her Mom
Sydney Sweeney on ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 and THAT Finale (Exclus…
Tessa Thompson Says Which Hemsworth Brother Is Funniest and Teas…
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Selena Gomez on Britney Spears' Wedding and 'Only Murders in the…
'Yellowjackets' Stars Melanie Lynskey and Tawney Cypress Tease S…
‘P-Valley’ Sneak Peek: Joseline Hernandez Guest Stars on Season …
Selena Gomez on New Music, Turning 30 and ‘Only Murders in the B…
‘No Demo Reno’s Jenn Todryk on Season 2 and How Inflation Is Aff…
'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Reneé Rapp on Music and 'H…
‘Physical’: Murray Bartlett and His Short Shorts Make Their Seas…
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Selena Gomez on Friend Cara Dele…
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal (Exc…
Trixie Mattel on 'Trixie Motel' and a Potential 'RuPaul's Drag R…
Dorinda Medley on Her 'RHUGT' Feud With Vicki Gunvalson and That…
Taika Waititi on That Surprise Brett Goldstein Cameo in 'Thor: L…
Betty Who Dishes on Hosting ‘The One That Got Away’ (Exclusive)
Anthony Anderson on Why He Left 'Law & Order' After Just One Sea…
’Stranger Things’: Jamie Campbell Bower on Whether Vecna Returns…
'The Umbrella Academy': Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya Call Seaso…
Sydney Sweeney was in tears after learning that she was a double first-time Emmy nominee -- and she couldn't wait to share the news with her mom.
The 24-year-old actress scored two nominations Tuesday morning, the first for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and the second for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for The WhIte Lotus.
Sweeney shared a series of posts on Instagram, including an emotional video of her calling her mother so they could bask in the Emmy glow together.
In the clip, Sweeney's mom answers the phone and immediately exclaimed, "Congratulations!" Sweeney was overcome with emotion as she broke down in tears as she listened to her mom's congratulatory call.
"What a morning! Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many," she wrote, referencing her characters on both shows. "I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them."
"But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!" Sweeney said, giving her mother a sweet shout-out.
Sweeney had a breakout year with acclaimed performances on HBO's limited series, The White Lotus, where she played Olivia, and season 2 of Euphoria, where she portrays Cassie, earning the actress her first career Emmy nominations.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Emmys 2022: Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner and More Score 2 Acting Noms
Sydney Sweeney Transforms her Look on 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet
Sydney Sweeney Joins 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web'