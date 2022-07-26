Meghan Markle is known for her stylish outfits, and the Duchess of Sussex has once again given us more fashion inspiration this summer. During a recent trip to New York City, Markle donned a pair of Bermuda-length linen shorts, which proves that Bermuda shorts are this season's signature style.

Earlier this week, Markle was spotted visiting political activist Gloria Steinem—and we instantly fell in love with the star's outfit of the day. Although we're obsessed with her matching belt and bag, we can't help but focus on her Bermuda-length shorts. Since Bermuda shorts are the ideal middle ground between capris and short shorts, Bermuda shorts automatically scream summer. And Markle's Bermuda shorts are setting a stylish example for the style.

If you ever need proof that Markle has never had a bad candid photo, check out this photo op. From her color-matched shoes, bag, and belt to her flowy top, this further proves that she's a trendsetter. Don't believe us? Check it out yourself.

The duchess wore a Givenchy button-down blouse, along with matching brown accessories. Her summer outfit includes leather pumps from Manolo Blahnik, Cult Gaia's Nia Clutch in brown and Ralph Lauren's Slide-Buckle Leather Belt. Markle's navy Bermuda shorts act as an accent piece for her outfit. After all, navy blue works as an eye-grabbing colorway, especially when paired with neutral colors like brown and white.

Markle's Bermuda shorts make her outfit look sophisticated without a ton of layers or accessories. Since Bermuda shorts are a super versatile garment, we wouldn't be surprised if the duchess revived the Bermuda shorts trend this summer. Markle's classy Bermuda shorts are from Dior, but that doesn't mean you need a large budget to dress like royalty.

The royal family has a long history of being fashion icons. In fact, Markle isn't the first royal to showcase her affinity for Bermuda-length shorts. Princess Diana also loved sporting Bermuda shorts. If you want to follow in Meghan Markle or Princess Diana's fashionable footsteps, brands like Banana Republic, H&M, Nordstrom and Amazon have Bermuda shorts available for every price point.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks for Bermuda shorts that will help you dress like Meghan Markle this summer. If you want to emulate more of Meghan Markle's looks, don't forget to check out her go-to pair of sunglasses.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

These Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom

The Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop Black-Owned and Founded Brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop the 24 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Secret Sale Today

Our 23 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

Best Deals Under $50 to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

Summer Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

The 14 Best White Pants to Add to Your Summer 2022 Wardrobe

Michael Kors Sale: 25% Off Handbags, Clothes, Wallets and More