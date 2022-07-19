Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a date night on Monday, dining with friends and holding hands in New York City.

The pair was photographed looking happy and relaxed as they exited TriBeCa hotspot Locanda Verde hand-in-hand. Meghan kept her hair slicked back and her shoulders bare in a strapless black-and-white jumpsuit and strappy heels, while Harry kept it casual and monochromatic in navy blue slacks and a button-up shirt with white sneakers.

The outing came after Harry took the stage during the U.N. General Assembly earlier in the day to give an inspiring speech on Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke of Sussex took the podium to speak “with humility” about the importance of the late leader’s legacy. He spoke about his wife, and the other woman closest to his heart, his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old I always found hope on the continent,” the 37-year-old royal said. “In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline. A place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died. And where I knew I had found the soulmate in my wife. So much of my work is based there.”

Following Harry's speech, Meghan stepped out for lunch with friend and activist Gloria Steinem at the Crosby Hotel in SoHo. The pair first met as neighbors after Meghan and Harry's move to California in 2020 and recently teamed up for an in-depth feature with Vogue discussing abortion rights and the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

"I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children," said Meghan, mother to son, Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1. "I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."

In a November 2020 interview with The New York Times, the 40-year-old actress revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier that summer.

"I know what miscarrying feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly," she continued in Vogue. "The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."

