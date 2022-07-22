Sydney Sweeney is "happily engaged" to Jonathan Davino and already thinking about their nuptials, a source tells ET.

"She has been thinking about wedding planning," the source says of the 24-year-old actress. "Sydney and Jonathan are excited to get married and are hoping to have their wedding in the spring of next year."

In March, the Euphoria star sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a huge diamond ring while out in Los Angeles. Sweeney has been linked to 38-year-old Davino since at least 2018, but has never confirmed their relationship, despite the two being photographed together on several occasions over the years.

ET has reached out to Sweeney's rep for comment regarding her engagement.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney attend an event on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles. Getty

In February, Sweeney opened up in an interview for Cosmopolitan's "Love Issue" about why she doesn't date anyone in the entertainment industry.

"I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system," she explained. "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back."

