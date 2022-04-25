Ashley Graham Shows Her 'New Tummy' With Stretch Marks After Giving Birth to Twins
Ashley Graham has a lot of gratitude for her body! On Sunday, the 34-year-old model, who gave birth to twin boys in January, shared photos to Instagram of herself posing topless in front of a mirror.
"Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum," Graham captioned the selfies.
In the first pic, the mother of three is wearing black underwear and holding her chest as she shows the stretch marks on her stomach. In another picture, the model grabs her tummy. Keeping things light and fun, Graham ends the post with a picture of her posing in the same mirror, making a funny face.
Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin announced in January that they welcomed their twin boys. A month later, the Pretty Big Deal host and the photographer revealed the name of their sons.
“Malachi & Roman. my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” Graham wrote next to a photo of her holding one son while breastfeeding the other. "This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯 can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️.”
Graham and Ervin are also parents to 2-year-old son Isaac.
Prior to finding out that she was expecting not one, but two babies, Graham spoke to ET about her pregnancy. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things," she said while pregnant, adding that Isaac was getting ready to be a big brother. "I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far. And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."
