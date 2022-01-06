Ashley Graham Jokes Her Twins Are Having an 'Extended Stay' as She Waits to Give Birth -- Pics
Ashley Graham Talks Baby No. 2 and How Son Isaac Is Preparing fo…
Ben Affleck Reaches 'Highest Form of Success' With His Kids Beca…
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
Jennifer Aniston Makes Nod to ’Friends’ in ‘Facts of Life’ Live …
Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (S…
Melora Hardin Reveals Which ‘Office’ Scene Still Makes Her Laugh…
Alicia Keys Is a ‘Super Proud Mom’ After Recording First Song Wi…
Mark Hamill Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish at Disneyland Resorts’…
Travis Scott Claims He Was Unaware of Fatalities During Astrowor…
Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects on 'Black-ish's Series Finale at WWD …
Watch a Sneak Peek From UP tv's 'Fixing Up Christmas' Holiday Mo…
Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho Get Into the Holiday Spirit i…
Rob Lowe Takes Us Back to the '80s in NatGeo's 'Top Ten' Series:…
Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And …
'Selling Tampa' Cast Shares Wishes for Season 2 (Exclusive)
Watch Cardi B Give Fans Rare Glimpse of Baby Boy During Birthday…
'The Lost City' Trailer No. 1
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet O…
Playing the waiting game. Ashley Graham is expecting twins, and she's expecting them really soon.
The pregnant model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pair of snapshots of her sizable baby bump.
Rocking only a long-sleeved lime green sweater, Graham, 34, didn't hide much when it came to flaunting her pregnancy, and joked in the caption that her twins are enjoying an "extended stay."
The post comes four days after Graham's expected due date.
The model -- who shares a 1-year-old son, Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin -- shared a special update on New Year's Day, writing, “Made it full term today (40 weeks!). Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."
In August -- prior to the news that she was expecting not one, but two babies -- Graham opened up about prepping for baby number two.
"I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," she told ET. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”
And when it comes to little Isaac becoming a big brother, he didn’t fully understand the concept. "I don't know. I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far," she shared. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ashley Graham Celebrates 40-Weeks of Being Pregnant With Twins
Ashley Graham Poses Nude to Show Off Her 'Tree of Life' Stretch Marks
Ashley Graham Responds After Commenter Calls Out Her Stretch Marks
Ashley Graham Is Having Twin Boys: Watch the Moment She Finds Out
Related Gallery