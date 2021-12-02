Ashley Graham is proudly showing off her stretch marks. The soon-to-be mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to pose nude, holding her hands over her chest, while highlighting her baby bump and the stretch marks she says her husband, Justin Ervin, called "the tree of life."

"Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life," the 34-year-old supermodel, who is currently pregnant with twin boys, captioned the shot.

The photo was met with loads of support from fellow models, including Lily Aldridge, Naomi Campbell and fellow body-positive influencer, and new mom, Iskra Lawrence.

"Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Aldridge wrote, with Campbell also leaving behind a slew of red heart emojis. "The female body is a miracle 😍," Lawrence added.

The bare bump moment comes just days after Graham responded to a commenter for suggesting that her stretch marks would negatively impact her modeling career.

The model took a screenshot of the comment, and posted it to her Instagram Stories while writing, "Gosh - Hope I still have a career with my stretch marks," while adding three eye roll emojis.

Ashley Graham/ Instagram Stories

ET spoke with Graham, who is already a mom to 1-year-old Isaac, in August, before she found out she was expecting twins, where she shared how she was preparing for baby number two.