Ashley Graham Is Having Twin Boys: Watch the Moment She Finds Out

Ashley Graham will soon have a full house! On Monday, the 33-year-old model revealed on Instagram that she's pregnant with twin boys.
Graham announced the news by sharing a video of when she and her husband, Justin Ervin, found out themselves. The first clip in the post is the couple learning that Graham is pregnant again. "I guess two confirmed tests mean that I'm pregnant," she tells her husband.
The next clip shows Graham getting a sonogram and learning that she's having twin boys.
"Is that twins?" Graham asks before the news is confirmed. " Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys!"
Ervin and Graham are already parents to 1-year-old Isaac, and the proud mom recently spoke to ET about how her little guy is preparing to become a big brother.
"I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far," she shared. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."
