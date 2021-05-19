Ashley Graham Gets Candid About 'Traumatic' Postpartum Hair Loss

Ashley Graham is getting real about the not-so fun sides of welcoming a baby. The mom and model opened up about her postpartum hair loss in a new interview with Parents magazine,which she called "more traumatic than even birth."

The 33-year-old said that her "whole hairline" fell out four months after giving birth to her son, Isaac, who she welcomed with husband, Justin Ervin, in January 2020.

"I think it was like around four months, my whole hairline fell out. And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps -- what am I doing?' and then I realized it's actually a thing," she shared. "My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat."

Graham discussed the myth that "weight falls off" once you start breastfeeding. The new mom said she's still working on her post-baby body.

"Everybody told me if you breastfeed, the weight falls off. Well, that was BS," the body positivity advocate said. "And I'm still working on like 20 pounds. When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, 'Hello, new body.' And that's just kind of how I go on with it."

But with the pitfalls have come plenty of rewards, which Graham said happens daily.

"The rewards are daily. Isaac brings us so much joy, just watching him grow and learn," the proud mom gushed. "And he's so inquisitive. And he's so curious. And he's a big adventurer. So, I have to say it's a daily joy being around him. It just makes me want to have more and more."

Watch the video below for more on the model.

RELATED CONTENT

Ashley Graham Partners With Quay for International Women's Day

Ashley Graham Gets Real About the Gender Gap Between Men and Women in Media

Ashley Graham on Normalizing Breastfeeding in Public and Values She’s Teaching Son Isaac

Ashley Graham Praised By Fans for Posting Nude Pregnancy Pic This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery