Ashley Graham Partners With Quay for International Women's Day
You may have already noticed, but spring is on the horizon. And with the sun peeking through the clouds more and more each day, this is the perfect time to invest in a new pair (or two, or three) of sunglasses. So, why not go for a celebrity-approved option?
Just in time to celebrate International Women's Day, Quay teamed up with none other than supermodel and new mother Ashley Graham to launch a brand new collection -- and it's geared to give anyone the confidence to take on the day in fearless style.
"I'm so excited to partner with Quay in honor of International Women's Day this year," Graham said in a press release. "This campaign is all about celebrating confidence and empowering women to own who they are."
With the new collection -- which starts at $55 and features both sunglasses and blue light glasses -- Quay and Graham aim to encourage women to challenge "the way things have looked by advocating for inclusivity and representation in fashion...envisioning a brighter future for the next generation of women."
Whether you're looking for a new pair of sunnies with bold cat eyes to sport for spring and summer or you want to add some blue light glasses to your WFH 'fit, Quay has you covered with a range of options that are bound to have the perfect pair for you.
Scroll down to shop the new Quay sunglasses collection below.
