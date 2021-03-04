Ashley Graham Partners With Quay for International Women's Day

You may have already noticed, but spring is on the horizon. And with the sun peeking through the clouds more and more each day, this is the perfect time to invest in a new pair (or two, or three) of sunglasses. So, why not go for a celebrity-approved option?

Just in time to celebrate International Women's Day, Quay teamed up with none other than supermodel and new mother Ashley Graham to launch a brand new collection -- and it's geared to give anyone the confidence to take on the day in fearless style.

"I'm so excited to partner with Quay in honor of International Women's Day this year," Graham said in a press release. "This campaign is all about celebrating confidence and empowering women to own who they are."

With the new collection -- which starts at $55 and features both sunglasses and blue light glasses -- Quay and Graham aim to encourage women to challenge "the way things have looked by advocating for inclusivity and representation in fashion...envisioning a brighter future for the next generation of women."

Whether you're looking for a new pair of sunnies with bold cat eyes to sport for spring and summer or you want to add some blue light glasses to your WFH 'fit, Quay has you covered with a range of options that are bound to have the perfect pair for you.

Scroll down to shop the new Quay sunglasses collection below.

Sweet Dreams Quay Sweet Dreams These polarized sunglasses will easily become a favorite staple in your spring and summer wardrobe. $65 AT QUAY Buy Now

Meltdown Quay Meltdown To anyone who wants a sleek and sophisticated pair of blue light blocking glasses, these are for you. $65 AT QUAY Buy Now

High Key Two Tone Quay High Key Two Tone Let's be honest: A pair of oversized aviator sunglasses will never go out of style. $65 AT QUAY Buy Now

Flat Out Quay Flat Out These oversized cat-eye frames include adjustable nose pads, which will allow you to create a custom fit for your face. $65 AT QUAY Buy Now

Jezabell Inlay Quay Jezabell Inlay Between the tortoise shell rims and the tinted lenses, these are sure to be a warm-weather favorite. $65 AT QUAY Buy Now

Scroll Call Quay Scroll Call Give your eyes a break from harsh blue lights with these two-toned wire frame specs from Quay. $55 AT QUAY Buy Now

Coffee Run Quay Coffee Run You'll never go wrong with a classic pair of black, oversized sunglasses. We also love the geometric cat-eye detail. $65 AT QUAY Buy Now

The Playa Quay The Playa Who would have guessed that polarized sunglasses could look so sleek and cool? Wear these whenever you want to make a statement. $75 AT QUAY Buy Now

Hindsight Quay Hindsight Without a doubt, these are bound to make a statement. $65 AT QUAY Buy Now

