Ashley Graham is ready for baby No. 2.

The 33-year-old model is already mom to one-and-a-half-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with husband Justin Ervin, and will welcome her second child at the end of this year. ET spoke with Graham about her pregnancy journey and how little Isaac is preparing to be a big brother.

"I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," Graham said while promoting her collaboration with Knix. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things."

"I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared," she said of how she's getting ready for her second baby. "So I'm just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this.' Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I'm just not going to overthink it."

As for how Isaac is handling becoming a big brother, Graham noted that she's not sure her son fully understands the concept.

"I don't know. I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far," she shared. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."

Graham announced in July that she was pregnant with her second child. She admitted that she didn't plan on being pregnant when she became the first-ever brand ambassador for Knix to represent their new activewear line for all body types.

"I didn't plan on getting pregnant while also launching a collection, but it just so happened," she said with a laugh. "And that's the beauty of Knix…If you're looking at the campaign, you're seeing so many different types of people in this campaign that run the gamut. And so it's like, 'We should throw Ashley in. She's pregnant.' And it's for everyone."

Graham shared that she was first a customer of the female-founded company, before becoming one of its investors. "I love everything about Knix," she gushed. "It's really about apparel and intimates that have been reimagined and really thought about for every stage of life."

"It's unfortunate that it's not the norm for clothing companies to have every single size available for everyone," she added. "But that was a big driving force for Knix. They already had the sizes, which really caught my eye as well. I'm always looking for the next innovative company that is thinking outside the box, thinking about 'who is she?' at every scale of her life."

Just like it's important for Graham to partner with a brand that is all about inclusivity, diversity and celebrating women of all shapes and sizes, she's making sure she teaches that same mindset to her children.

"I've really taken a cue from my mother. Your words have power and I think that it's so important for parents around their children, no matter how old their children are, because even Isaac he's a year and a half and he's picking up on literally everything I say, I do, my mannerisms. And so if I'm gonna be just completely about myself all the time, he's gonna pick that up innately already at this age," she explained. "So I make sure that I watch my words, I make sure I watch my body movements, or whatever it is. I think that that's the most important thing to do and then it will just continue to pile on. My mother never spoke poorly about herself in front of me or my sisters, and I've really taken that to heart. And that's how I wanna raise my kids."

On her end, Graham will also continue to share her story, which she hopes "will encourage other people to tell their story."

"I want everybody to live their truth," she stated. "At the end of the day, if you really know who you are and you walk in fearlessness to open up the doors that have been closed around you, then you too can be a trailblazer."

