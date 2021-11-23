Ashley Graham is proud of her stretch marks after welcoming her son, Isaac, in January 2020. The 34-year-old supermodel is currently pregnant with twin boys and recently posted a video of her bare baby bump showing off her tiger stripes.

"Heart is full this fall," she captioned the video and series of pics.

One commenter wrote on the post, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."

Graham wasn't about to let that comment slide, taking a screenshot of it and posting it to her Instagram Stories while writing, "Gosh - Hope I still have a career with my stretch marks," while adding three eye roll emojis.

Graham has made a name for herself as a plus-sized model who proudly promotes body positivity.

"I want everybody to live their truth," she told ET back in August. "At the end of the day, if you really know who you are and you walk in fearlessness to open up the doors that have been closed around you, then you too can be a trailblazer."

Graham first announced she was pregnant back in July, writing on Instagram at the time, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️."

