Ashley Graham is in the final stretch of her pregnancy!

The 34-year-old supermodel shared a special update on New Year's day, writing, “Made it full term today (40 weeks!). Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."

Next to the caption, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host shared a series of photos with her baby bump on display. Graham’s famous friends took to the comments to celebrate the milestone.

“Congrats mama you got thissss,” Elaine Welteroth wrote. “Simply Divine wishing you beautiful and safe Birth ❤️❤️❤️,” fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell added. “They are in charge now and forever! ❤️,” friend Derek Blasberg hilariously chimed in.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, announced that they were expecting twin boys in September. The pair, who have been married since 2010, are already parents to one-year-old son Isaac. In December, Graham gave fans an update on her ever-changing body.

“Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life,” she captioned the nude photo that showcased her bump.

In August - - prior to the news that she was expecting not one, but two babies - - Graham opened up about prepping for baby number two. "I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," she told ET. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”

And when it comes to little Isaac becoming a big brother, he didn’t fully understand the concept. "I don't know. I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far," she shared. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Graham Poses Nude to Show Off Her 'Tree of Life' Stretch Marks

Ashley Graham Responds After Commenter Calls Out Her Stretch Marks

Ashley Graham Is Having Twin Boys: Watch the Moment She Finds Out

Ashley Graham on Normalizing Breastfeeding in Public and Values She’s Teaching Son Isaac This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery